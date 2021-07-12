Intel Adler Lake Chip To Power Some Upcoming Mobile Lineups; Know More

Intel has constantly been working towards releasing their new Alder Lake mobile phones and the users are extremely curious to know about it. Thus they have been trying to search about the upcoming Alder Lake-S chip and other mobile lineups for a long time now. Not a lot of information has been released by the makers about this new Alder Laker mobile lineup that is scheduled to release soon. But to help out the readers here is all the information about Intel’s upcoming Adler Lake mobile phones. Read more

Intel Alder Lake S chip leaks

It is extremely difficult to find some information about the Alder lake mobile phone that is scheduled to be released soon. A recent leak from Techno Sports suggests that these new phones are going to be powered by high-performing Golden Cove (GLC) and power-efficient Gracemont (GRT) cores and also the Xe graphics. Another popular leak about these Alder Lake phones was confirmed by a Twitter user that goes by the id, @9550pro. According to this leak, he says that the INtel Alder Lake S feature is going to be available for both mobile and desktop and also confirms a BGA socket Alder Lake SKU.

This means that the upcoming Alder Lake-S H55 will use a BGA1964 socket and will also be using a 45-55 W TDP range. The M5 package is totally focused on tablets and it is going to offer a PL1/PL2 between 5 W and 7 W. On the other hand, the U9 is aimed towards ultra-thin devices with a 9 W to 15 W range. @9550pro also suggested that the Alder Lake-M will use BGA1781 that is basically a low Z-height. On the other hand, the Alder Lake-P will mostly be using a BGA1744 socket which has a lesser number of pins than Alder Lake-M and the Alder Lake-S. Apart from this, there are also a number of features with different models and phones.