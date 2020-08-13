IOS 13.6.1 Features: Latest Update Brings Bug Fixes For 'Green Tint' And 'Exposure'

Apple recently released a new update for its iOS 13 build titled iOS 13.6.1 even when the next generation of iOS is set to debut out of the beta phase in the coming months. The new updates are comparatively smaller and focus only on bug fixes, as compared to big changes and features that will anyways be debuted with iOS 14. Check out the official notes for the iOS 13.6.1 update below -

iOS 13.6.1 Apple's official release notes

Addresses an issue where unneeded system data files might not be automatically deleted when available storage is low

Fixes a thermal management issue that caused some displays to exhibit a green tint

Fixes an issue where Exposure Notifications could be disabled for some users

Apple has been seeding the iOS 14 beta build for a while now, thus users were not expecting a company to update their comparatively older OS. The bug fixes could also be something the company wishes to work out before they patch the new update as the company has promised to provide a smoother first-version of iOS 14, thanks to its newly adapted extensive testing phase. Providing users have not already moved on with iOS 14 developers of public beta, users might find these fixes to be useful. IOS 13.6.1 update has been patched to iPhones ranging from SE (First Gen) to 11 Pro Max, giving it a wide range of devices to update.

The latest iOS update fixes the 'Green Tint' issue being reported by many users, which was first experienced by iPhone 11 users. Besides this, the update has fixed the issue which resulted in unneeded system data files not getting deleted when the storage is running low, the exact issue was also faced by iPad users, who have also received a fix. Besides this, the new update fixes the issue where Exposure notifications were turned off for some users.

iPhone and iPad users can simply get their hands on the new update by navigating to Settings> General> Software Update. Ensure that the device has ample of storage before it can download the latest update. The device would also require a stable internet connection to get done effectively.

Image courtesy - Balázs Kétyi on Unsplash