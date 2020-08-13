IOS 13.6.1 Update: Does It Have Any Issues And Should Users Download It?

Apple has just released an update for its iOS 13 build titled iOS 13.6.1. The latest update comes nearly a few months before Apple debuts its next-generation OS titled iOS 14, thus the latest update does not come with any major changes as such. It only provides a short list of changes and does not provide any new feature onboard the firmware. The update also requires a small amount of storage space. For users moving from iOS 13.6 to 13.6.1, the update package should only be around 100 MB.

iOS 13.6.1 - does it have issues?

Since the software update is relatively new, as of now, no issues have been reported with iOS 13.6.1. This could be Apple's most stable update for the iOS 13 yet as users quickly point out problems they face on multiple forums, which has not been witnessed yet. A part of the reason for this could be that many users have already departed from iOS 13 in order to try the Beta version of iOS 14, which is currently available on Apple's official website. This is not a feature-rich update provided by Apple which means that the update only fixes a few issues. Check out the official release note of the iOS 13.6.1 update below -

Addresses an issue where unneeded system data files might not be automatically deleted when available storage is low

Fixes a thermal management issue that caused some displays to exhibit a green tint

Fixes an issue where Exposure Notifications could be disabled for some users

Should users download iOs 13.6.1?

Users will be anyways going to upgrade to iOS 14 in the coming months thus it is advised for them to update their devices with every patch Apple releases until then. Users who dealt with issues like the 'Green Tint' or Exposure Notification not working should definitely download and install the update as it will allow the device to clear out the issue. Besides this, the update is likely one of the last, if not the last update provided by Apple for the iOS 13, thus users who do not wish to upgrade to iOS 14 in the future for varied reasons could get their hands on the final build of iOS 13.

Ron McClenny on Unsplash

