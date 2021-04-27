IOS 14.5 App Tracking Transparency: Apple Makes User Privacy A Priority In This Update

Apple is constantly developing hardware and software for its devices. The latest major update to iOS was the iOS 14 update that brought a whole set of changes that changed the way iPhones and iPads have functioned over so many years. There were a few version updates that brought some new features to iOS 14 and also fixed certain bugs and issues. The ongoing version of this update is iOS 14.5 and the people want to learn more about iOS 14.5 App Tracking.

iOS 14.5 App Tracking

Apple has made the privacy of users one of their main priorities and keeping that in mind they have made changes to the app tracking features. They have added transparency to the tracking and will now involve a lot of popups to stop the applications from tracking certain information. This new update will stop the applications not only from tacking information while using the application but also while exiting and using other third-party applications. Users will receive a whole new toggle which they can use to ask applications not to track any information.

Allow Apps to request to Track Greyed out

There is an issue that users have been facing with this new update, where they see the toggle Allow Apps to request to track greyed out. Many believe this is a bug, others believe there are reasons for it. One of them is, if the person has personalized ads not switched on, then this toggle will be greyed out. The other one is that if the person is under the age of 18, then this toggle will be greyed out. Apple hasn’t provided much information about it, and people will have to wait and see to learn why this toggle has been greyed out for certain users.

iOS 14.5 Features

Unlock iPhone with Apple Watch

One of the latest improvements that have been added is keeping the pandemic in mind. The iOS 14.5 unlock with watch update will allow people to bypass their Face ID authentication through their Apple Watch. People have been facing issues unlocking their iPhones because having masks on all the time and removing the masks can be a risky move. People can use this feature to unlock their iPhones without having the need of using Face ID or putting in a passcode.

Crowdsourcing for Apple Maps

Apple has put in a crowdsourcing feature for the Apple Maps application. This feature will help people report accidents, hazards, speed checks, and more. These reports can then be used by other users and will help in keeping road safety intact.

ETA for Cycling and Walking

Another update for Apple Maps has come in, people can now get an estimated time of arrival by walking or cycling. They can choose their mode of transport and get their ETA accordingly through the new update.

Airtags support

The latest hardware that Apple has released is Airtags, and the iPhone models have received support for these Airtags through the latest iOS 14.5 update.

5G Support

There have been a number of upgrades to support the arrival of 5G, first would be that Apple added 5G dual sim support. Apple also added support for T-Mobile 5G standalone network. 5G data usage improvements is also one of the upgrades in this software update.

iOS 14.5 Emojis

The new update brings a whole collection of new emojis for the users to try out. These iOS 14.5 emojis include heart on fire, mending heart, exhaling face, face with spiral eyes, face in clouds, syringe, gender choices, and more.

App Tracking

Promo Image Source: appltrack Twitter