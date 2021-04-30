IOS 14.5 Battery Drain Issues Display Shocking Geekbench Score & Battery Life Performance

Apple recently rolled out the iOS 14.5 update which is said to be a nightmare for digital marketers and apps like Facebook whose business model revolves around marketing. Nevertheless, with so many interesting features like AirTag support, 5G support, App Tracking Transparency, and more, some users have been reporting about the iOS 14.5 battery drain problems. If you have been wondering about iOS 14.5 issues and more, then do not worry, here is all you need to know about it.

iOS 14.5 battery drain problem is real

Many iPhone users are having a hard time understanding why their iOS smartphones are draining the battery faster than they used to. According to several user reports on social media, it is understood that the update is recalibrating the maximum battery capacity and peak performance capacity on various models, especially ‌‌‌the iPhone 11‌‌‌. To address inaccurate estimates of battery health, the process of recalibration can take a few weeks to complete after updating your device. This is because recalibration of the battery's maximum capacity and peak performance capability takes place throughout regular charge cycles. Here is a sneak peek at the iOS 14.5 battery drain score on Geekbench shared by the iAppleBytes YouTube channel.

Geekbench score for iOS 14.5 battery drain

iPhone SE - Battery life after iOS 14.5 update - 2h 54m Geekbench score - 1738

iPhone 6s - Battery life after iOS 14.5 update - 2h 53m Geekbench score - 1730

iPhone 7 - Battery life after iOS 14.5 update - 3h 38m Geekbench score - 2175

iPhone 8 - Battery life after iOS 14.5 update - 3h 29m Geekbench score - 2080

iPhone XR - Battery life after iOS 14.5 update - 5h 10m Geekbench score - 3085

iPhone 11 - Battery life after iOS 14.5 update - 5h 54m Geekbench score - 3324

iPhone SE2020 - Battery life after iOS 14.5 update - 3h 32m Geekbench score - 2117



iOS 14.5 Features

Unlock iPhone with Apple Watch

One of the latest improvements that have been added is keeping the pandemic in mind. The iOS 14.5 unlock with watch update will allow people to bypass their Face ID authentication through their Apple Watch. People have been facing issues unlocking their iPhones because having masks on all the time and removing the masks can be a risky move. People can use this feature to unlock their iPhones without having the need of using Face ID or putting in a passcode.

Crowdsourcing for Apple Maps

Apple has put in a crowdsourcing feature for the Apple Maps application. This feature will help people report accidents, hazards, speed checks, and more. These reports can then be used by other users and will help in keeping road safety intact.

ETA for Cycling and Walking

Another update for Apple Maps has come in, people can now get an estimated time of arrival by walking or cycling. They can choose their mode of transport and get their ETA accordingly through the new update.

Airtags support

The latest hardware that Apple has released is Airtags, and the iPhone models have received support for these Airtags through the latest iOS 14.5 update.

5G Support

There have been a number of upgrades to support the arrival of 5G, first would be that Apple added 5G dual sim support. Apple also added support for T-Mobile 5 G's standalone network. 5G data usage improvements is also one of the upgrades in this software update.

iOS 14.5 Emojis

The new update brings a whole collection of new emojis for the users to try out. These iOS 14.5 emojis include heart on fire, mending heart, exhaling face, face with spiral eyes, face in clouds, syringe, gender choices, and more.

App Tracking

Apple has made the privacy of users one of their main priorities and keeping that in mind they have made changes to the app tracking features. They have added transparency to the tracking and will now involve a lot of popups to stop the applications from tracking certain information.

Other Updates

iPhone 11 Battery Recalibration

Choose a Default Music Streaming Service

Siri Voice Improvements

Expanded Controller Support

Updates to Apple Music App

Updates to Podcasts App

Updates to Reminders App

Promo Image ~ Screenshot from Apple Spring Event 2021