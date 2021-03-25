IOS 14.5 Beta 5 Released For Developers And Public: Find Out How To Download

Apple recently rolled out the iOS 14.5 Public Beta for iOS developers that bring many interesting improvements over the iOS 14.4 version. Now, Apple has opened up the iOS 14.5 Beta 5 for the general public who part of the Beta program as well. Anyone with an iOS device that supports the Beta update can upgrade to iOS 14.5 Beta. Read on to know how you can download the iOS 14.5 Beta 5.

Apple is now starting to roll out the iOS 14.5 Public beta that brings interesting improvements to the 14.4 version. The new iOS update also adds new features that allow a user to unlock their iPhone using their Apple Watch. Apart from this, the iOS 14.5 Public beta download will also bring other cool features such as AirPlay support for Fitness+ and App Tracking Transparency feature. That is the reason why many users have been wondering about iOS 14.5 release date, feature and more. So, if you have been wondering about the same, then here is all you need to know.

iOS 14.5 Release Date

As of now, Apple hasn't released any official date for the iOS 14.5 release. However, Apple users can expect the update to drop in mid-2021, as per leaked reports by the 9to5mac website. If the update is somehow delayed, users can be sure they will receive this update before the end of 2021.

iOS 14.5 Beta Profile Download

As reported by the 9to5mac website, the iOS 14.5 Beta has been made available for the public beta users via an over-the-air update in the Settings App. If the update does not appear in your settings option, keep refreshing it every once in as it can arrive on different iOS devices at different times. This latest update brings the ability to unlock your iPhone with your Apple Watch if you're wearing a mask and cannot use Face ID.

How to sign up for iOS 14.5 Public Beta?

Go to beta.apple.com/sp/betaprogram on your iPhone.

Click on the "Sign Up" tab.

Now, enter your Apple ID and password.

Then, agree to the terms and conditions

Tap iOS, and under the 'Get Started' option, click Enroll your Apple device.

Tap Close.

Once done, go to the Settings app.

Now, head to the "Software Update" button.

When you see iOS 14.5 Public Beta, hit Download and Install

Press Restart to apply the changes to your iPhone.

Image Source: Unsplash