IOS 14.5 Issues: Find Out All The Problems Faced By The Latest IOS 14.5 Update

Apple released iOS 14 last year which saw the arrival of much-needed changes in the operating system. Since then the iOS has been receiving version updates to increase the level of accessibility it provides. These version updates also bring more features and tackle the issues and bugs that were being faced by the previous update. The latest version is iOS 14.5 and that saw the arrival of many new features. Many people want to learn more about iOS 14.5 issues.

iOS 14.5 Issues

No update is perfect, especially when new features are added. These updates almost always come with a certain number of bugs that have to be solved in the new update. The iOS 14.5 update brought new features such as unlock iPhone with Apple Watch, App Tracking Transparency, and more. These new features have come with certain bugs and issues that people wish to learn more about. iOS 14.5 problems have been an annoyance for many and people wish that Apple remedies these issues soon. Most of these issues can be fixed with hard reset, some need to be patched by Apple. Check out all the iOS 14.5 problems below:

Allow Apps to request to Track Greyed out

There is an issue that users have been facing with this new iOS 14.5 update, where they see the toggle Allow Apps to request to track greyed out. Many believe this is a bug, others believe there are reasons for it. One of them is, if the person has personalized ads not switched on, then this toggle will be greyed out. The other one is that if the person is under the age of 18, then this toggle will be greyed out. Apple hasn’t provided much information about it, and people will have to wait and see to learn why this toggle has been greyed out for certain users.

UI Lag

Airplay issues

Downloading and Installing Update issue

Battery Drain

Touch ID/Face ID issue

Wifi issue

Bluetooth issue

iOS 14.5 Features

Many people have been asking the question, should you update to iOS 14.5. This question can be answered just by looking at the number of changes this update brings. iOS 14.5 is a massive update and stands at 1.27GB. This update will bring a lot of features that were being tested on the beta versions of the software. Check out all the new iOS 14.5 issues below:

Unlock iPhone with Apple Watch

One of the latest improvements that have been added is keeping the pandemic in mind. The iOS 14.5 unlock with watch update will allow people to bypass their Face ID authentication through their Apple Watch. People have been facing issues unlocking their iPhones because having masks on all the time and removing the masks can be a risky move. People can use this feature to unlock their iPhones without having the need of using Face ID or putting in a passcode.

Crowdsourcing for Apple Maps

Apple has put in a crowdsourcing feature for the Apple Maps application. This feature will help people report accidents, hazards, speed checks, and more. These reports can then be used by other users and will help in keeping road safety intact.

ETA for Cycling and Walking

Another update for Apple Maps has come in, people can now get an estimated time of arrival by walking or cycling. They can choose their mode of transport and get their ETA accordingly through the new update.

Airtags support

The latest hardware that Apple has released is Airtags, and the iPhone models have received support for these Airtags through the latest iOS 14.5 update.

5G Support

There have been a number of upgrades to support the arrival of 5G, first would be that Apple added 5G dual sim support. Apple also added support for T-Mobile 5G standalone network. 5G data usage improvements are also one of the upgrades in this software update.

iOS 14.5 Emojis

The new update brings a whole collection of new emojis for the users to try out. These iOS 14.5 emojis include heart on fire, mending heart, exhaling face, face with spiral eyes, face in clouds, syringe, gender choices and more.

App Tracking

Apple has made the privacy of users one of their main priorities and keeping that in mind they have made changes to the app tracking features. They have added transparency to the tracking and will now involve a lot of popups to stop the applications from tracking certain information.

Promo Image Source: lifehacker Twitter