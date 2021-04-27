Last Updated:

IOS 14.5 Unlock With Apple Watch: Learn How To Unlock Your IPhone With Your Apple Watch

With the iOS 14.5 update, Apple has introduced the feature unlock your iPhone with the Apple Watch. Read on to know how to unlock iPhone with your Apple Watch.

ios 14.5

Apple has just released their latest iOS 14.5 version. This new iOS update comes with a ton of valuable new features that are going to be handy for a lot of iPhone users. A few main features in the new update include App Tracking Permissions, a new voice for AI Siri, new emojis, support for AirTags and the most important, iOS 14.5 unlock with watch feature. With this latest iOS 14.5 mask unlock feature, iPhone users will able to unlock their phones without taking off their masks, by using the Apple Watch. Read on to know how to unlock iPhone with Apple Watch. 

How to Unlock iPhone with Apple Watch?

The new Apple iOS 14.5 unlock with Watch feature has made the lives of iPhone users more convenient. Just unlocking your device with your watch, without entering the passcode each time you are wearing a mask, will save a lot of time and effort on the part of iPhone users. However, it must be noted that your iPhone must be updated to iOS 14.5 and your Apple Watch must be updated to watchOS 7.4 in order for this feature to work. Once your gadgets are updated, follow the given steps to enable unlock with the Apple Watch feature. 

  • Make sure your iPhone and Apple Watch are in close proximity and they are actively paired with each other. 
  • Go to your iPhone Settings 
  • Navigate to Face ID and Passcode, and scroll down where you will find the new Unlock with Apple Watch option. 
  • Toggle the feature to turn it on and your Unlock with Apple Watch will be active. 
  • You will now be able to unlock your device while wearing a mask, as long as your Apple Watch is in close proximity and paired to your device. 

How does the iOS unlock with Watch Work?

When you turn on the 'Unlock with Apple Watch' feature, you can unlock your iPhone while wearing a mask. As explained in an article by The Verge, with this feature activated, your iPhone isn't looking to recognise your face. Rather, the iPhone is looking for a face wearing a mask. Once the iPhone recognises a person wearing a mask while their Apple Watch is in close proximity, the iPhone will be unlocked. People should keep in mind that anyone can unlock your device while wearing a mask, as long as your watch is in proximity. 

However, Apple has also built in a safety feature with this. Every time your phone is unlocked you will get a vibrating notification on your Apple Watch saying your iPhone has been unlocked with an option to lock it from your watch. If you choose to lock your phone with your watch, you will have to unlock your phone with your passcode on the next unlock. Stay tuned for more news on iOS 14.5 and Apple. 

