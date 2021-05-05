IOS 14.5.1 Features: Should You Update To IOS 14.5.1? Know All Details

Apple released iOS 14 last year which saw the arrival of much-needed changes in the operating system. Since then the iOS has been receiving version updates to increase the level of accessibility it provides. These version updates also bring more features and tackle the issues and bugs that were being faced by the previous update. The latest version is iOS 14.5.1 and many users want to learn about the iOS 14.5.1 features and whether should you update to iOS 14.5.1.

iOS 14.5.1 Features

The answer to the question should you update to iOS 14.5.1 is yes, the user should update to the latest iOS version and should do so urgently. The new update solves a bug in the new App Tracking feature, but most importantly it provides important security updates for the device. Check out the description for the iOS update below:

This update fixes an issue with App Tracking Transparency where some users who previously disabled Allow Apps to Request to Track in Settings may not receive prompts from apps after re-enabling it. This update also provides important security updates and is recommended for all users.

iOS 14.5.1 Release date

The iOS 14.5.1 Release date was the 3rd of May 2021. This iOS update was released just a week after iOS 14.5. This update was released urgently as it fixes one of the bugs that was being faced by the App Tracking feature and also solved a security issue that left the user’s device vulnerable to exploits. People should be prompt in updating their device to the latest iOS version.

iOS 14.5 Features

Many people have been asking the question, should you update to iOS 14.5. This question can be answered just by looking at the number of changes this update brings. iOS 14.5 is a massive update and stands at 1.27GB. This update will bring a lot of features that were being tested on the beta versions of the software. Check out all the new features added to iOS 14.5 below:

Unlock iPhone with Apple Watch

One of the latest improvements that have been added is keeping the pandemic in mind. The iOS 14.5 unlock with watch update will allow people to bypass their Face ID authentication through their Apple Watch. People have been facing issues unlocking their iPhones because having masks on all the time and removing the masks can be a risky move. People can use this feature to unlock their iPhones without having the need of using Face ID or putting in a passcode.

Crowdsourcing for Apple Maps

Apple has put in a crowdsourcing feature for the Apple Maps application. This feature will help people report accidents, hazards, speed checks, and more. These reports can then be used by other users and will help in keeping road safety intact.

ETA for Cycling and Walking

Another update for Apple Maps has come in, people can now get an estimated time of arrival by walking or cycling. They can choose their mode of transport and get their ETA accordingly through the new update.

Airtags support

The latest hardware that Apple has released is Airtags, and the iPhone models have received support for these Airtags through the latest iOS 14.5 update.

5G Support

There have been a number of upgrades to support the arrival of 5G, first would be that Apple added 5G dual sim support. Apple also added support for T-Mobile 5G standalone network. 5G data usage improvements is also one of the upgrades in this software update.

iOS 14.5 Emojis

The new update brings a whole collection of new emojis for the users to try out. These iOS 14.5 emojis include heart on fire, mending heart, exhaling face, face with spiral eyes, face in clouds, syringe, gender choices, and more.

App Tracking

Apple has made the privacy of users one of their main priorities and keeping that in mind they have made changes to the app tracking features. They have added transparency to the tracking and will now involve a lot of popups to stop the applications from tracking certain information.

IMAGE: THEAPPLEHUB TWITTER