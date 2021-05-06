IOS 14.5.1 Issues Resolved: Here's Everything You Need To Know

Apple is constantly developing hardware and software for its devices. The latest major update to iOS was the iOS 14 update that brought a whole set of changes that changed the way iPhones and iPads have functioned over so many years. There were a few version updates that brought some new features to iOS 14 and also fixed certain bugs and issues. The software has now reached iOS version 14.5.1. Many people would like to know more about the iOS 14.5.1 issues.

iOS 14.5.1 Issues

No update is perfect, particularly when new highlights are added. These updates quite often accompany a specific number of bugs that must be tackled in the new update. The iOS 14.5 update brought new highlights, for example, open iPhone with Apple Watch, App Tracking Transparency, and that's only the tip of the iceberg. These new highlights have accompanied certain bugs and issues that individuals wish to become familiar with. iOS 14.5.1 problems have been a disturbance for some, and individuals wish that Apple cures these issues soon. Look at all the iOS 14.5.1 problems underneath:

UI Lag

Airplay issues

Downloading and Installing Update issue

Battery Drain Issue

Touch ID/Face ID issue

Wi-Fi connectivity issue

Bluetooth connectivity issue

iOS 14.5.1 Features

The answer to the question should you update to iOS 14.5.1 is yes, the user should update to the latest iOS version and should do so urgently. The new update solves a bug in the new App Tracking feature, but most importantly it provides important security updates for the device. Check out the description for the iOS update below:

This update fixes an issue with App Tracking Transparency where some users who previously disabled Allow Apps to Request to Track in Settings may not receive prompts from apps after re-enabling it. This update also provides important security updates and is recommended for all users.

Issues Resolved in iOS 14.5.1

WebKit

Available for: iPhone 6s and later, iPad Pro (all models), iPad Air 2 and later, iPad 5th generation and later, iPad mini 4 and later, and iPod touch (7th generation)

Impact: Processing maliciously crafted web content may lead to arbitrary code execution. Apple is aware of a report that this issue may have been actively exploited.

Description: A memory corruption issue was addressed with improved state management.

CVE-2021-30665: yangkang (@dnpushme)&zerokeeper&bianliang of 360 ATA

WebKit

Available for: iPhone 6s and later, iPad Pro (all models), iPad Air 2 and later, iPad 5th generation and later, iPad mini 4 and later, and iPod touch (7th generation)

Impact: Processing maliciously crafted web content may lead to arbitrary code execution. Apple is aware of a report that this issue may have been actively exploited.

Description: An integer overflow was addressed with improved input validation.

CVE-2021-30663: an anonymous researcher

IMAGE: APPLEINSIDER TWITTER