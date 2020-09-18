IOS 14 Home Screen Ideas That You Must Check Out; Read Details

Apple released its iOS 14 finally after its event on 15th September. iOS 14 is the 14th and biggest release of the iOS mobile operating system. This update brings the capability to modify home screens. Continue reading to know about some of the iOS 14 home screen ideas.

iOS 14 Home Screen Ideas & How to Customize It

With the addition of Widgets, App Library, and App Clips, the iPhone home screen has received its biggest update ever. The new iOS 14 was released on 17th September and it is now giving the people a chance to modify their home screens which were never previously a feature in iPhones. There will be various app options like moving them into small folders or big folders. Below are some of the iOS cool home screen ideas that users can try for their own iPhones:

i wanted to share my home screen !!! #iOS14 pic.twitter.com/GF75rDAiYN — pamela (@xopaamm) September 18, 2020

#iOS14 everybody else doing it sooooo! MY HOME SCREEN IS JUSTIN 😭😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/GMf72wsKAH — Mekhi🦋! (@Senseistrouble) September 17, 2020

This will be my home screen for ios 14❤️🥰#Appleios14 pic.twitter.com/TXIvVMgoGp — Mihan🤡🤍 (@mijanbalibal) September 17, 2020

My Home Screen before and after iOS 14, it’s good to have widgets again 😁 pic.twitter.com/5AV0kOOrJq — BeardlyNiji (@BeardlyNiji) September 16, 2020

Customize Home Screen in iOS 14

The first step to customize the home screen in iOS 14 is to pin a widget on it.

The user needs to unlock their iPhone and press and hold on the display. Now the phone will enter into the "Jiggle Mode". Next, tap the plus button which you can find at the top left corner of the display.

Now a widgets menu will open. Select the widget that you want to pin to the home screen from the list of available widgets. Currently, they include Photos, Notes, Clock, Maps, Calendar, App Suggestions, Tips, Weather, Stocks, Podcasts, Screen Time, Smart Stack, Music, News, Notes, Photos, Reminders, Screen Time, Shortcuts, Siri Suggestions, Apple TV and Tips.

After you select the widgets, you need to select a size. There will be three options for the sizes, 3x3 square, 3x6 rectangle, and a larger 6x6 square. Next press on add widget and it will give you an option to drag the widget where ever you want to place it on your home screen.

Another thing to note is that Stacking widgets are the same as creating a folder for your apps. The user can drag one widget on top of another. Keep repeating until you are satisfied with the number of apps stacked on a widget.

