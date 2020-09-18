IOS 14 Home Screen Ideas That You Must Check Out; Read Details

Apple released its iOS 14 finally after its event on 15th September. iOS 14 is the 14th and biggest release of the iOS mobile operating system. This update brings the capability to modify home screens. Continue reading to know about some of the iOS 14 home screen ideas.
Also read | IOS 14 Secret Features That You Must Check Out Right Away
With the addition of Widgets, App Library, and App Clips, the iPhone home screen has received its biggest update ever. The new iOS 14 was released on 17th September and it is now giving the people a chance to modify their home screens which were never previously a feature in iPhones. There will be various app options like moving them into small folders or big folders. Below are some of the iOS cool home screen ideas that users can try for their own iPhones:
Also read | Sony Xperia 5 II Announced: Know All About Features And Price
i wanted to share my home screen !!! #iOS14 pic.twitter.com/GF75rDAiYN— pamela (@xopaamm) September 18, 2020
#iOS14 everybody else doing it sooooo! MY HOME SCREEN IS JUSTIN 😭😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/GMf72wsKAH— Mekhi🦋! (@Senseistrouble) September 17, 2020
#homescreen here’s my Home Screen and it’s pretty good pic.twitter.com/QeeI74ArrW— Sami⁷✨ (@098_sammy) September 17, 2020
This will be my home screen for ios 14❤️🥰#Appleios14 pic.twitter.com/TXIvVMgoGp— Mihan🤡🤍 (@mijanbalibal) September 17, 2020
My Home Screen before and after iOS 14, it’s good to have widgets again 😁 pic.twitter.com/5AV0kOOrJq— BeardlyNiji (@BeardlyNiji) September 16, 2020
Also read | LG Wing Release Date, Price, Availability, Specifications And Features
Also read | No IPhone 12 This Year? Apple To Not Announce New IPhone At Virtual Event