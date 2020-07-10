IOS 14 Public Beta 2: How To Install It And Common Stability Issues Listed

Quick links:
iOS 14 is now available in public beta, users can now download and install. As seen before with early public beta software, users can experience some issues with their phone. These releases often tend to have some bugs even if they are stable for use. Below are some of the issues experienced by users and also how to install the latest iOS 14 public beta 2 -
Also read: Fact check: Is getiosbeta.com offering iOS 14 beta versions before Apple?
Also read: Apple TV releases trailer for 'Foundation', netizens have mixed reactions
In iOS 14 public beta, a number of users have come forward and shared their views about the instability. As per reports, the latest iOS 14 public beta is currently witnessing some drawbacks when it comes to stability. Users have complained that the phone app crashes a few times while being on an incoming call. Whereas, applications have been crashing a little more than they would on stable iOS 13 builds.
Also Read: Apple drops teaser of sci-fi series 'Foundation' based on Isaac Asimov's epic work; WATCH
Apple's new software will not be completely ready until the fall when the latest iPhones are expected to debut. Thus, the problems being experienced by users shall be consistent until the stable build is released. Some of the other stability issues experienced by users have been listed find details below -
Also read: iOS 14 features: Here are all the latest features in Apple's operating system