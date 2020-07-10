IOS 14 Public Beta 2: How To Install It And Common Stability Issues Listed

iOS 14 is now available in public beta, users can now download and install. As seen before with early public beta software, users can experience some issues with their phone. These releases often tend to have some bugs even if they are stable for use. Below are some of the issues experienced by users and also how to install the latest iOS 14 public beta 2 -

How to install iOS 14?

Go to Apple's beta software portal from iPhone's Safari browser

Select the 'Enroll Your Device' option at the top of the webpage

Select the 'iOS' option which will be the left-most option on the next page

Scroll down and find the option prompting 'Download Profile'

Click on the option and download the profile on your iPhone

Head to the settings app and a new section called 'Profile Downloaded'

If not visible then head to General>Profiles and install the downloaded profile

This will give you access to iOS 14 public beta 2

Image courtesy - Apple Official iOS 14 preview

In iOS 14 public beta, a number of users have come forward and shared their views about the instability. As per reports, the latest iOS 14 public beta is currently witnessing some drawbacks when it comes to stability. Users have complained that the phone app crashes a few times while being on an incoming call. Whereas, applications have been crashing a little more than they would on stable iOS 13 builds.

Apple's new software will not be completely ready until the fall when the latest iPhones are expected to debut. Thus, the problems being experienced by users shall be consistent until the stable build is released. Some of the other stability issues experienced by users have been listed find details below -

Emails may not sync properly with the stock mail app

Favorites do not show up in the phone app

Installing iOS 14 takes longer and may lead to loss of data if interrupted

To resize a widget, users will have to delete it altogether and install a new one

Home automation containing shortcut does not work properly

Apple maps may not provide directions

