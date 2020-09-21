IOS 14 Widgesmith Customization Details: How To Download And Use The App?

iOS 14 has brought with itself an array of customization options when it comes to widgets and while the default options by themselves are flexible to move around in the home screen pages, the inception of third-party apps focused mainly on widgets is also being witnessed. Users now are installing third party applications for home screen customization and changing the look and feel of their devices in its entirety with it.

There are many applications in the App Store currently that can modify the look and feel of an iPhone's home screen but the Widgesmith application developed by David Smith has been all the rage. Read below to know how to download and use the Widgesmith application -

Widgesmith application - how to download and use

Interested users can simply head to the Apple App Store in order to download the Wiidgesmith application. Download and install the application which will take users to Widgesmith's home page which allows users to choose from different sizes like small, medium, and large. Different aesthetic colours can also be added depending on the user's preference. Different fonts are also available for the same.

Firstly, users will have to decide which widget they want to put up on their home screen. Widgets focussing on Time, Calendar, Reminder, Health, and many more have been integrated into the application. Whereas, the description of the application on the App Store reveals that tools such as weather and time zone converter are also available in the application.

Users do not need a step-by-step tutorial for how to customize their respective devices as the application offers a wide range of themes, sizes, and aesthetics which can be chosen according to a user's needs.

However, once the iOS 14 hoe screen widget has been customized by the users, they need to head to the home screen and long-press which will prompt the device to go into the infamous 'Jiggle Mode'. Tap the plus icon located at the top-left corner which will showcase a list of applications, choose Widgesmith from the app list along with the desired size of the widget they have designed.

Besides offering a wide range of customizations, Widgesmith also allows users to have time-limited widgets. This means that users can change the widget from showing time to showing the weather according to their needs during the specific time of the day. The vast range of customizations can also allow users to use all their widgets on their devices based on Widgesmith.