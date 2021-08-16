IOS 15 Guide: Here's How You Can Join Facetime Call Using Windows Or Android Device

Apple has released some of their top applications exclusive for its product users only. Facetime is one such application that cannot be downloaded on a Windows or Android device. The users have recently been asking questions like How to join Facetime calls using Windows and Android. This is currently trending because there actually might be a way to join a Facetime call without an Apple device. Here is all the information on the internet to join a Facetime call using a Windows or Apple device. Read more

How to join Facetime calls using Windows and Android?

Apple has not added an option to download the app on Windows and Android. But they have added an option where the Apple users can create a link to invite users to the call. This link can be used by Windows and Android users to just join the call. No options to change the settings will be provided to the Android users. You can follow the steps mentioned below to create this Facetime invite link for Windows and Android users.

Step 1: Users will first need to open the FaceTime app on an iOS 15 device.

Step 2: Try and find the ‘Create Link’ option on the top of your screen.

Step 3: Then click on ‘Add Name’

Step 4: A name is required to join the Facetime call.

Step 5: Use the Share Sheet to share the link via Messages, Mail or any third-party app

Step 6: Users can also copy the link for sharing it manually.

Step 7: Tap on the FaceTime call link in the

Step 8: Paste the link in Google Chrome and open the link on your Android or Windows 10 device.

More about Apple

The makers have already been working on making the most out of their iOS 15. Apple is bringing in new features to their apps especially the Facetime feature. They are supposedly bringing in a new Portrait mode for FaceTime: They had already revealed their thought to redesign their video calling app. Other additions expected from the new Facetime app include features like hosting virtual watch parties, scheduling calls in advance, and completing other activities while on a call. Other improvements are also going to be made to the functioning of their system. The industry experts suggest September 15 as the earliest release date for this OS.