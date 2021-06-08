IOS 15 New Features: Facetime Updates, Apple Maps Update, Safari Update And More

The latest generation for iOS 15 has been released. The iOS 15 new features include Facetime Updates, Apple Map iOS 15 Update, iOS 15 Privacy Features and more. These new features have been unveiled by the company at their WWDC event that was held yesterday. Many users wish to learn more about iOS 15 new features.

What’s new in iOS 15?

Apple held a delightful presentation yesterday which unveiled a whole box filled with new updates for the users. The developers started off with all the new features they have brought to their iPhone Operating System through the 15th generation of iOS. Apple has brought new features to Facetime, Maps, Messaging, Photos, Safari and so much more. Check out all that is new with the iOS 15 update below:

Facetime Updates

Facetime has received a butt load of new features in the latest iOS update. Apple wanted to do more with connecting through Facetime. They have added Spatial Audio to Facetime where people can hear the voice of others without the interruptions from the background and the person would feel they are having the conversation in a room, rather than a video call. Facetime has also received SharePlay; through this feature, people can stream videos, listen to music and share their screen through Facetime. Facetime is also available through Android and PC by a web browser, through a new link system that an iOS user can create and send to others to join.

Focus

These are the new tools that are coming to iOS 15 that will help the user overcome their distraction. Through the new tools, the user can manage their access to the applications and other utilities of the phone depending on what the situation requires. Focus can also be categorised according to work, fitness, social, and more and relevant applications and utilities will be available for the user.

Notifications

Notifications have received a huge revamp; Apple has made the removal of distractions a priority. A new Notifications Summary System has been implemented where the user can ask their iPhone to summarise all their notifications and provide them to them at a set time. The applications and their notifications can be set according to the user’s preferences.

Photos

Photos have received a major update, from now text from images can be analysed and separated. It can also be copied and pasted from the images to other platforms for sharing and other purposes.

Safari

Safari has received a major UI revamp, the whole interface of the application has been redesigned. Apple has always made accessibility and easy to use their priority and they have done just that with the new iteration of Safari. New features such as customizable start page and web extensions on iOS have also been added to Safari.

Apple Map iOS 15 Update

Apple Maps have been developing since its release, the aim of the company is to make this the best Maps application in the world. Through the new update, users will be able to view their surroundings and paths with an added level of detail and enhancement. There’s a new night mode that has been added called Moonlit Glow. Users that are using Apple Carplay will have a three-dimensional maps experience through Apple Maps.

Wallet

Apple is trying to make the user’s iPhone a one-stop for everything. Through the features in the Wallet application, users will be able to save their State IDs, work IDs, tickets, passes, and more in one place. The application is also receiving support for keys that unlock the user’s houses too.

Weather and Notes

Weather and Notes applications have been redesigned with a new UI, more layouts, and a different way of relaying information to the users.

More Features

Siri adds Announce Notifications on AirPods, the ability for users to share what’s on their screen just by asking, and more.

Shared with You works across the system to find the articles, music, TV shows, photos, and more that are shared in Messages conversations, and conveniently surface them in apps like Photos, Safari, Apple News, Music, Podcasts, and the Apple TV app, making it easy to quickly access the information in context.

iCloud+ combines everything users love about iCloud with new premium features, including hiding My Email, expanded HomeKit Secure Video support, and an innovative new internet privacy service, iCloud Private Relay, at no additional cost.9 Current iCloud subscribers will be upgraded to iCloud+ automatically this fall. All iCloud+ plans can be shared with people in the same Family Sharing group, so everyone can enjoy the new features, storage, and elevated experience that comes with the service.

The Health app gets a new sharing tab that lets users share their health data with family, caregivers, or a care team, Trends gives users a way to focus attention on meaningful changes in personal health metrics, and Walking Steadiness is a new metric that empowers people to proactively manage their fall risk.

HomeKit accessory makers can now enable “Hey Siri” in their products, allowing customers to talk to and get responses from Siri on third-party devices. “Hey Siri”-enabled accessories will relay requests through HomePod or HomePod mini and will support features such as Personal Requests, Intercom, timers, and alarms. Starting today, smart home device manufacturers can begin working with Apple to integrate Siri into their accessories.

Find My introduces new capabilities to help locate a device that has been turned off or erased, as well as live-streaming locations for family and friends who choose to share their location. Separation Alerts notify a user if they leave an AirTag, Apple device, or Find My network accessory behind in an unfamiliar location, and the Find My network now supports AirPods Pro and AirPods Max. A new Find My widget offers an at-a-glance view directly from the Home Screen.

Translate adds a new Live Translate feature that makes conversation flow naturally across languages. Systemwide translation allows users to translate text anywhere on iPhone.

The Apple TV app now features a new row titled “For All of You” — showcasing a collection of shows and movies based on the interests of selected people or an entire household — perfect for movie nights.

The new iPhone setup makes it more seamless than ever to get started with iPhone. Existing iPhone users can temporarily back up data to iCloud — even without a subscription — to easily transfer their data to a new iPhone. For those moving to iPhone for the first time, an improved “Move to iOS” experience easily transfers photo albums, files, folders, and Accessibility settings, so iPhone feels personal right from the start.

IMAGE: BESTINDOTECH TWITTER