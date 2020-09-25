IOS 14.0.1 Update Release Notes Implement Fixes To App Settings, Wi-Fi, Widgets And More

The new Apple iOS 14 proved to be one of the major OS releases from the company after it was rolled out on September 16 last week. The latest iteration of Apple's mobile operating system introduced a wide range of new features including the newly redesigned widgets, Picture in Picture support, a new interface for FaceTime, enhanced privacy features, and a lot more. The update essentially focused on bringing an array of visual enhancements and changing the overall appearance of both the iPhones and iPads.

However, the iOS update was plagued with a few bugs that affected a number of services. To address the issue, Apple has rolled out a new iOS 14.0.1 update for both iPhone and iPad users. The iOS 14.0.1 update only focuses on fixing these minor bugs, and it doesn't add any new features.

iOS 14.0.1 release notes

Here's a list of all changes available with the new iOS 14.0.1 update:

Fixes an issue that could cause default browser and mail settings to reset after restarting your iPhone

Addresses an issue that could prevent camera previews from displaying on iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus

Fixes an issue that could prevent your iPhone from connecting to Wi-Fi networks

Resolves an issue that could prevent sending an email with some mail providers

Addresses an issue that could prevent images from appearing in the News widget

The release notes also address bugs on iPads.

How to download iOS 14.0.1 / iPadOS 14.0.1?

To download the latest iOS 14.0.1 or iPadOS 14.0.1 update on your iPhone or iPad, you need to follow these simple steps:

Step 1: Launch the 'Settings' app on your device.

Step 2: Click on 'General' and select 'Software Update'.

Step 3: Once you click on 'Software Update', you will see the new iOS 14.0.1 or iPadOS 14.0.1 update on your device.

Step 4: Click on the 'Install' button. That's it.

The new update may take a while to be rolled out in all regions. Therefore, if you aren't able to find the new iOS 14.0.1 or iPadOS 14.0.1 update on your device, you should check after a few hours.

