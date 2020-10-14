IPhone 11 Vs 11 Pro: An In-depth Comparison Of The Previous Gen IPhones

Apple has just released the brand new iPhones in their ‘Hi, Speed’ event. They released 4 new iPhones -- iPhone 12, iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 12 Pro, and iPhone 12 Pro Max. The release of new iPhones points towards the drop in prices for the previous generation iPhones. People will go for the discounted prices of the previous-gen iPhones. Both iPhone 11 and 11 Pro have received price drops and the individuals are wondering which iPhone model to purchase. iPhone 11 Vs 11 pro will draw out the necessary comparisons.

iPhone 11 vs 11 Pro

The iPhone 11 and 11 pros were the previous-gen iPhone models of Apple. The iPhone 11 was the best seller for Apple and the iPhone 11 Pro was their flagship model. As both devices have received price drops, users will be wondering which iPhone to get. Here’s how iPhone 11 stands against iPhone 11 Pro:

Display: The iPhone 11 has a 6.1-inch Liquid Retina Display. It is an LCD display and does not support HDR in its display. The iPhone 11 Pro has a 5.8-inch Super Retina XDR display. It has an OLED display and supports HDR.

Both the iPhone 11 and the iPhone 11 Pro provides the user with 4G LTE speeds.

The iPhone 11 has a dual-camera set up with a wide and an ultra-wide lens. The iPhone 11 Pro has a triple cam setup, it has a wide lens, an ultra-wide lens, and a telephoto lens. iPhone 11 Pro has 4 times optical zoom too.

The iPhone 11 and iPhone 11 Pro boast the same chipset and have the same power under the hood. The iPhone 11 and the iPhone 11 Pro have an A13 Bionic Chipset.

The iPhone 11 has a glass back and front with aerospace-grade aluminum for finishing. The iPhone 11 Pro also has a glass back and front with surgical-grade stainless steel for the finishing.

The iPhone 11 Pro provides a slightly better battery capacity than the iPhone 11. The iPhone 11 Pro provides the user with 18 hours of video playback and the iPhone 11 provides the user with 17 hours of video playback.

The iPhone 11 is water-resistant up to 2 meters for 30 minutes. The iPhone 11 Pro is water-resistant up to 4 meters for 30 minutes.

Promo image source: screenshot from Apple.com