IPhone 12 Available At Lowest Price Ever: Flipkart Big Saving Days Now Live

Two of the largest e-commerce companies in India; Flipkart and Amazon, are offering huge discounts on consumer electronics, including the latest Apple products. While Amazon is holding its Prime Day Sale from July 26 to July 27, Flipkart's Big Saving Days sale is live from July 25 and will last up to July 29, 2021. Both the platforms offer exclusive deals on several consumer electronics items. Both the websites also allow additional cashback offers and instant discounts via selected banks as well.

Here are the best deals on Apple iPhone 12 and other products

Apple iPhone 12

Apple iPhone 12 64GB variant is available at its lowest price ever on Flipkart. The smartphone was announced by Cupertino based tech giant back in 2020, and it has been utterly popular among fans and enthusiasts. While it was originally priced at Rs. 79,990, a whopping Rs. 12,000 discount slashes the price to Rs. 67,999 for all colours in the 64GB lineup. Additionally, the iPhone 12 128GB variant is available at a discounted price of Rs. 72.999. Both the models have never received such a heavy discount.

The Apple iPhone 12 comes with a 6.1" Super Retina XDR Display which runs from edge-to-edge across the front panel. On the inside, the Apple iPhone 12 comes with an A14 Bionic Chip with next-generation Neural Engine processor. On the rear panel, there are two 12MP wide and ultrawide sensors respectively, and the front notch houses a 12MP sensor as well. The iPhone 12 is one of the most powerful compact smartphones in the world.

IMAGE: FLIPKART WEBSITE

Motorola Razr

Motorola Razr, a flagship foldable device by the Lenovo owned company is currently available at Rs. 54,999 (after receiving a price cut of Rs. 95,000). To put things into perspective, the smartphone was originally priced at Rs. 1,49,999. The iconic Razr lineup comes with a 6.2" display that folds along horizontal access. The smartphone was launched back in 2019 and was one of the first to implement a vertically-folding display. It comes with a Snapdragon 710 processor and a 2510 mAh battery.

Other smartphones on heavy discount