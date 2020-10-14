IPhone 12 Models Pricing Cheapest In These Countries? Find Details Here

Apple launched new and improvised iPhones in its latest virtual showcase. The tech giant launched its first 5G device, the iPhone 12 on October 13, 2020. The sought after brand also released the features, specifications, models of the iPhone 12 series. The Apple event ‘Hi, Speed’ was named so due to the iPhone 12’s fast processor- the A14 Bionic chip. The iPhone 12 is reported to have high speed holding for the 5G service. However, the 5G service will be available first in the USA and later in other parts of the world.

Also Read | IPhone 12 Showcases The League Of Legends Wild Rift; Know All Details

Apple launched four models during the October 13 event. Namely-5.4 inch iPhone 12 Mini, the 6.1 inches iPhone 12, and the bigger versions such as the top-end 6.1-inch iPhone 12 Pro and finally the 6.7-inch iPhone 12 Pro Max. All of this at a whopping price point between INR 80k to almost a lakh and the top-end ones will go up to 1.4 lacs, as per the website.

Also Read | Apple Event Time In UK: What Time Is IPhone 12 Event In The Region?

Cost of iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 12 pro and the iPhone 12 pro max as per the websites of the country stores

The cost of the iPhone 12 mini is Rs. 69,900 in the sub-continent. However, the iPhone 12 mini in 64GB memory space is valued Rs. 53,500 which amounts to $730 in America. In Japan, the phone is selling for JPY 74,800 which comes down to Rs. 52,000 and finally in Canada, the cost of the phone is CAD 979 which comes down to Rs. 54,700.

The cost of the iPhone 12 in 64GB is Rs. 79,900 in the sub-continent. However, the cost of the iPhone 12 in same memory is at $830 which comes down to INR 60,900 and in Japan, the cost is JPY 85,800 which comes down to Rs. 59,800 and finally in CAD 1,129 it amounts to Rs. 63,000.

Also Read | IPhone 12 Leak Ahead Of Big Reveal Gives A Glimpse Of What To Expect

The cost of the iPhone 12 Pro is expected to be Rs. 1,19,900. In America, the cost is set at $999, which comes down to Rs 73,400. In Japan, the price of the phone is JPY 106,800 which is around Rs. 74,400 and in Canada the cost is CAD 1,399 which is around Rs. 78,186.

The cost of the iPhone 12 Pro Max in India is starting at Rs. 1,29,900 for the 128GB variant. The price of iPhone 12 Pro Max for the 128GB model in the USA is set at $1,099 which is about Rs. 80,720 and in Japan the price of the phone is JPY 1,17,800 which is about Rs. 82,000 and finally in Canada, the cost for the model is CAD 1,549 or Rs. 86,590.

Promo Image - Shutterstock.com

DISCLAIMER | The above information is sourced from various websites/ media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the figures.

Also Read | 'Not IPhone 12' Say Netizens On Apple's Latest As 'kidney' Memes Surface On Expected Lines