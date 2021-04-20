IPhone 13 Leaks: 1TB Storage, New Colour Option, Design Changes And More

It has been too long since the release of the new 12 series iPhones and the rumor mill for iPhone 13 has started already. This has always been the case with iPhones, as soon as one releases, the rumors for the next installment start on the very next day. iPhone 13 leaks have become a hot topic, and everyone has something new about it each day. People get excited with the leaked features and start anticipating the new iPhones. This helps build hype for the upcoming phones too. iPhone 13 1TB storage is the latest of the iPhone 13 Leaks.

iPhone 13 1TB Storage

iPhone 13 is one of the most anticipated smartphones of 2021, and the anticipation is only building higher with the iPhone 13 Leaks on the rise. The latest leak for the new iPhone is that it will have a storage option of 1 TB. The highest storage option iPhones have had to date is the 512GB option, which they plan to take higher with the new year’s new iPhones. According to their study, they’ve realized that people’s storage standards have increased, and the bare minimum has reached 100GB at least. Research showed that the sales of their iPhones that had the 64GB variant went down as it wasn’t an ample amount of storage for the users. To combat this issue, iPhone 13 will have a 1TB Variant.

iPhone 13 Blue Sky and other Design Changes

The Apple Analysts have expected minor design changes to the upcoming iPhone 13 series. The iPhone 12 models already saw a complete design overhaul with the throwback to the iPhone 4 and 5 design. The dimensions for the new iPhones are expected to be the same with minor changes. One of the changes in the iPhone 13 Blue Sky color option, which will be a light blue color for the phone. Other than that, a smaller notch is expected on the new iPhones and the lenses for the 2 Lens variants are expected to be arranged diagonally rather than vertically.

iPhone 13 Release Date

Apple is known to have its iPhone events during the month of September. This has been the case from the first iPhone, till the iPhone 12, where the event had to be pushed to October due to pandemic-related issues. The iPhone 13 release date is expected in the month of September, as long as the pandemic doesn’t play a role in pushing this event again.

iPhone 13 Wide Angle Camera same as iPhone 12

According to a note to the investors by the renowned analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, the iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 mini will stick to the wide-angle lenses that we found in their predecessors iPhone 12 with f/1.6 aperture and 7p Optics. The iPhone 13 Pro on the other hand will be receiving an upgrade where the aperture will change from f/1.6 to f/1.5.

The iPhone 13 Pro has a small upgrade for their lenses, but software-wise Apple will be integrating more features for their new flagship series of smartphones. Many believe that this measure will be taken by Apple to set apart their higher model smartphones. None of this information is official so people should take this information with a grain of salt.

Promo Image Source: EveryApplePro Twitter