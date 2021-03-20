IPhone 13 Leaks And Release Date: When Is The IPhone 13 Lineup Going To Be Released?

Apple might reveal the iPhone 13 in September 2021 and this can be said by comparing the launches of the previous iPhone models. iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro that was launched just recently were considered by many as among the best for the year 2020 and it is highly possible that the next model will also be one of the best phones of the year 2021. Continue reading to know more about the iPhone 13 rumours, specifications, display type and probable iPhone 13 release date.

iPhone 13 Leaks

Just recently Apple had launched the iPhone 12 lineup and its been just a few months since they started selling out, but the entire world already has their eyes on the upcoming iPhone 13, which will have the same type of lineup as the iPhone 12: the iPhone 13 Mini, iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max.

According to the latest rumours, the new iPhone 2021 lineup smartphones will feature a 120Hz display that will always be on, and this is not entirely a new feature as many Android phones have had it for quite a few years. Other specifications will be a comparatively smaller notch and bigger batteries. Additionally, Apple could also go on and release a foldable iPhone which will have a 7.5 to 8-inch display by the year 2023. The patent for such a foldable model came out in the year 2020 but as of now there is no official news regarding the same but the company has mentioned them working on a prototype foldable model with an invisible hinge.

Apple revealed the iPhone 12 during their last Apple event in the year 2020 and the rumours about the 2021 Apple lineup had already started to begin by then. The iPhone 12 lineup also had small notches and decent size batteries but this is going to change a lot in the iPhone 13 lineup as mentioned above. Two of the iPhone 13 Pro models will be using LTPO technology for a 120Hz refresh rate in their displays and all of them will feature Qualcomm's Snapdragon X60 modem processor.