IPhone 13 Leaks: Leaked Image Of IPhone Boasts Smaller Notch Feature Among Others

A newly leaked image of the iPhone showcased an updated notch design, something that hadn't been done since 2017. It was previously reported that Apple may have plans to reduce the size of the notch sometime in the future. Now with the leaked image, rumours are going strong that it will be the final look of the latest iPhone 13 series that will launch in 2021. Let's take a look at the iPhone 13 rumours hovering around and what seems plausible.

iPhone 13 Leaks and Rumours

Image Credit: MacRumors

MacRumors had obtained the pictures of the alleged smartphone from the Greek technology repair company iRepair that claimed to have the front glass panels for iPhone 13 mini, iPhone 13, iPhone 13 pro and iPhone 13 pro max. As per the image, the front glass panels seemed to be of three different sizes, all of which had a smaller notch. Moreover, the in-ear speaker also looks to have moved from at the top edge bezel, right above the notch. Apple's iPhone 13 5G series is also rumoured to have upgraded cameras, an A15 Bionic chipset, larger batteries and in-display Touch ID.

All things said it's advised to take these speculations with a pinch of salt as this is not the first time such rumours have come up and been busted by the tech giant. However, more shreds of evidence keep coming up in favour of the smaller notch feature. Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, who's had a track record for accurate guessing, backs up the rumours, reporting that it would be "one of the main hardware specification changes" and also claims that the 2022 iPhones would update to a punch-hole display, similar to the rival Samsung.

iPhone 13 Release Date

Apple is known for launching new models in the second half of the year. As per 9to5Mac, an analysis report by Daniel Ives at Wedbush stated that the latest iPhone is set to launch in the third week of September. However, given the late launch of the iPhone 12 last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, there are chances that the iPhone 13 release date can get pushed to October as well.

