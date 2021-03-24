IPhone 13 Leaks: Release Date And IPhone 13 Features To Expect

Apple’s iPhone 12 might have been released just a few months ago but fans are already excited about the next version on the line - the iPhone 13. The internet is trending with iPhone 13 rumours that reveal what one can expect from the upcoming line. Here is everything we know about the yet-to-release Apple line-up based on the iPhone 13 leaks.

iPhone 13 Release Date

Apple is known for launching new models in the second half of the year. According to 9to5Mac, an analysis report by Daniel Ives at Wedbush stated that iPhone 13 is set to launch in the third week of September. However given the late launch of the iPhone 12 last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, there are chances that the iPhone 13 release date will be pushed to October.

iPhone 13 Leaks: New Features

Of course, the iPhone 13 rumours were not only its possible release date but the new features that one can expect from iPhone 13. Firstly, the upcoming iPhone 13 will have a 1TB storage option. Previously, the iPhone 12 had a maximum of 512GB. That means iPhone 13 will have almost double the storage compared to the iPhone 12. Prior to this, only iPad pro featured the 1TB storage capacity. The lineup is also anticipated to have features like portless, always-on-display, touch ID and 120Hz high-refresh-rate screens, which are all first for Apple iPhone. For those who do not know, the refresh rate is the speed at which the screen refreshes to display new features. Refresh rates range between 60Hz, 90Hz and 120Hz.

According to The Elec, iPhone 13 will have LTPO (low-temperature polycrystalline oxide) displays and the company will use supply from LG and Samsung. As of now, Samsung is the major supplier for Apple’s OLED screens. LTPO display was previously seen on Apple Watch, Samsung Galaxy Note20 Ultra and Asus ROG Phone 5. It is said to be more efficient than OLED supplies. However, according to the report, this display feature will only be available on iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max. The Mac Rumors reported that the iPhone 13 lineup may have a smaller display notch. The earpiece for it has been moved to the top bezel. iPhone 13 will have the same dimensions as iPhone 12 except for its thickness. iPhone 13 is rumored to be 0.26mm thicker.

(DISCLAIMER: The above information is sourced from various websites/ media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the figures.)

Image Courtesy: Noah Silliman (Unsplash)