IPhone 13 Leaks Reveal The New Phones May Get Bigger Batteries; Read Details

Apple's forthcoming iPhones in 2021 are expected to have larger batteries than their 2020 counterparts. The iPhone 13 mini will have a 2,406 mAh battery, the iPhone 13 and 13 Pro will have a 3,095 mAh battery, and the iPhone 13 Pro Max will have a 4,352 mAh battery, according to fresh iPhone 13 rumours out of China. The iPhone 12 mini has a 2,227 mAh battery, while the iPhone 12 and 12 Pro each have a 2,815 mAh cell, and the iPhone 12 Pro Max has a 3,687 mAh cell.

iPhone 13 leaks: Phones to get larger batteries

The iPhone 13 Pro Max takes the lead in terms of relative size gains, with an 18% larger battery than its predecessor, followed by the iPhone 13 and 13 Pro (each with an approximately 10% increase in size), and the iPhone 13 mini, which gets an 8 per cent larger battery than the iPhone 12 small.

The iPhone 12 lineup was released a few months ago, and it has only been a few months since they began selling out, but everyone's eyes are already on the impending iPhone 13, which will have the same type of lineup as the iPhone 12: the iPhone 13 Mini, iPhone 13 Pro, and iPhone 13 Pro Max.

During Apple's last presentation in 2020, the iPhone 12 was unveiled, and rumours about the Apple lineup for 2021 had already begun to circulate. Small notches and large batteries were also features of the iPhone 12 lineup, however as previously said, this will alter dramatically with the iPhone 13 series. Two of the iPhone 13 Pro variants will include LTPO technology in their displays for a 120Hz refresh rate, and they will all use Qualcomm's Snapdragon X60 modem processor.

In the second half of the year, Apple is known for releasing new models. According to 9to5Mac, a report from Wedbush analyst Daniel Ives claims that the iPhone 13 will be released in the third week of September. The fact that the A15 processors are currently in production suggests that the iPhone 13 will be released on time. Given the delay in the introduction of the iPhone 12 last year owing to the COVID-19 epidemic, the iPhone 13 release date may be pushed back to October.

IMAGE: SHUTTERSTOCK