IPhone 13 Pro Models Expected To Feature 120Hz AMOLED Samsung Displays

Apple iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Pro Max models will reportedly feature a high refresh rate display that could be supplied from Samsung. Furthermore, the latest iPhone 13 models will boast a 120Hz ProMotion panel that was earlier used on iPad Pro. The iPhone 13 release date is yet to be confirmed but is speculated to be announced later this year. Until then, let's have a look at the iPhone 13 leaks and reports coming from Apple analysts.

New iPhone 13 models to feature Samsung Display

The latest report comes from a South Korean blog, TheElec, that claims that the latest iPhone models will use rigid-flexible printed circuit boards (RFPCB) and boast low-temperature polycrystalline oxide (LTPO) thin-film transistor (TFT) OLED panels, both of which will be provided by Samsung Display. RFPCB is typically used to connect the OLED panel with the main board of the device. It's a known fact that Samsung Electro-Mechanics had considered exiting the RFPCB business last year for not seeking the expected revenue in the past few years. Hence, this new development definitely comes as a surprise.

Apparently, South Korean PCB maker Youngpoong Electronics is also expected to supply RFPCB to Apple through Samsung Display. The report further suggested that RFPCB will only be used in the two higher-tier models of the new iPhone while the remaining smartphones will stick to multiplex FPCB that doesn’t support the ProMotion high-refresh-rate feature. RFPCB is far superior to FPCB as the former is both rigid and can be folded, allowing for "more convenient product designs and faster transmission of electric signals."

As for LTPO, the display technology will help the new devices consume less power. Since high-refresh-rate displays typically consume plenty of power, especially at 120Hz, it's ideal to pair these displays with LTPO. Designwise, the new iPhone 13 models may look the same as their predecessors. However, they are rumoured to be equipped with a better processor, most likely the A15 Bionic, a smaller notch and improved cameras. For iPhone 13 Mini, in particular, the camera is said to a square but the arrangement of the dual cameras will change into a diagonal placement, as reported by MyFixGuide.

IMAGE: SHUTTERSTOCK