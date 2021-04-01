IPhone 13's Improved Image Quality And Other Details Leaked Ahead Of Apple WWDC 2021

Every year, Apple hosts the Worldwide Developers Conference that takes over a week (Monday to Friday) in June. During this Apple event, people are able to meet engineers of Apple and learn more about the brand’s upcoming products. This year, the event will definitely reveal details about the yet-to-release iPhone 13 for this year’s events. While the Apple event usually happens at the San Jose Convention Centre located in California, similar to last year, Apple WWDC 2021 is going to happen online. Apple announced that Apple WWDC 2021 will take place from June 7 (Monday) to June 11 (Friday).

More Details On Apple WWDC 2021

According to a press release from Apple’s Newsroom, Apple’s vice president of Worldwide Developer Relations and Enterprise Susan Prescott stated, “We are working to make WWDC21 our biggest and best yet, and are excited to offer Apple developers new tools to support them as they create apps that change the way we live, work, and play.” Connecting more than 20 million experienced and amateur developers across the world, the Apple event will be free of cost. It aims to provide the sources that will help its attendees to transform their “ideas into reality". The event will consist of keynote speeches, one-on-one consultations and more online sessions that provide information about Apple. New versions of iOS, iPsdOS, macOS, tvOS and WatchOS are expected to be showcased. Moreover, the banner picture for Apple WWDC 2021 sparked rumours of a possible announcement about VR glasses during the event. The banner featured an Apple emoji character wearing glasses that showed the reflection of the laptop screen in front.

iPhone 13 Release Date And Other Information Leaked

Here are some details we have gathered like the iPhone release date, iPhone 13 price and iPhone 13 specs. Apple has not announced the launch date for iPhone but the iPhone 13 release date is expected to be somewhere in September 2021. As for the iPhone 13 price, 91 Mobiles predicted that the iPhone 13 will be Rs 89,990. Moving on to the features to expect from iPhone 13 range as revealed by technology aficionado Max Weinbach - the cameras are revamped in such a way that the lenses are smaller and lens protuberance. There will be a “new image stabilisation” feature that will automatically focus on the subject when taking pictures. The portrait mode has been improved to give better picture quality as iPhone 13 will use data from the lenses and LiDAR for it. Even the iPhone 13 audio quality is enhanced with the help of beamforming.

Image Courtesy: Apple