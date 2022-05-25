IPhone 14 Likely To Be Priced Significantly Higher Than Its Predecessor: Report

Apple is expected to launch the iPhone 14 later this year. Amidst other leaks, a new report suggests that iPhone 14 will come with a 'high-end' front-facing camera, which will add to the overall cost of the device. As per a post by MacRumors, Apple has chosen LG Innotek to manufacture the iPhone 14's front-facing camera, which could cost as much as three times the original front-facing camera made by a Chinese manufacturer.

The report corroborates a previous leak by known Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo. Kuo mentioned that iPhone 14 could be the first smartphone from the company to come with an auto-focusing feature for the front-facing camera. As per the claim, all the four models in the iPhone 14 series, including the regular iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Max, iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max will feature a high-end front-facing camera.

Kuo also mentioned that the front-facing cameras on the iPhone 14 series will come with an aperture of f/1.9, which will allow more light to pass through the lens and hence, improve the camera's performance, especially in low lighting conditions. Additionally, the auto-focus technology could also help Apple to improve portrait images and FaceTime sessions with background blur. To recall, the iPhone 13 has an f/2.2 fixed focus front camera.

Recently, an image of the iPhone 14's case moulds appeared on the internet. The image suggested that the upcoming iPhone 14 series won't have a 'Mini' model. Instead, the company will include a new 'Max' model in the lineup with a bigger screen. Now, yet another image has shown up on the internet, and this time, it reveals details about the display of iPhones that will be released this year.

The new image has been uploaded by a Weibo user. It clearly reveals the design of the front panels on the iPhone 14 series. As seen, the regular iPhone 14 will come with a notch, just like the current iPhone 13 modes. However, the iPhone 14 Pro will come with a dual-punch display. it seems to have a pill-shaped cutout on the left for housing Face ID and a regular cutout on the right for housing the front camera.