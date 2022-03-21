iPhone 14 Pro alleged renders surface online, showcase dual-punch hole notch

Over the past few days, rumours about the Apple iPhone 14 series have been surfacing on the internet. Most recently, alleged renders of the iPhone 14 Pro have leaked. They showcase the smartphone in gold colour from all sides, revealing quite a lot of details about the upcoming iPhone. Keep reading to know more about the design of the iPhone 14 Pro.

Folks at Pigtou have leaked the alleged renders of the iPhone 14 Pro in gold colour in collaboration with David Kowalski from @xleaks7. At the first glance, the renders seem to be solidifying the early reports about Apple finally ditching the notch on the iPhone 14 Pro. Instead, the display now has a dual-punch hole notch that is relatively smaller and occupies much less area. The earpiece is located above the dual-notch. One can check the renders by clicking on this link attached in the tweet below.

New iPhone 14 Pro renders based on the recently leaked CAD files 👇🏻https://t.co/BvhDsC0QKJ pic.twitter.com/Rfj1OEHN05 — Joshua Swingle (@JoshuaSwingle) March 18, 2022

iPhone 14 Pro design leaked in renders

The renders also showcase an edge-to-edge display that features equal bezels on all sides. The right side of the smartphone has a power button and two antenna bands. The left side has the mute slider, volume rockets, SIM tray and two antenna bands as well. The bottom side of its frame features the charging port and speaker vents, along with what could possibly be the vents for the microphone. Overall, the iPhone 14 Pro looks elegant in gold colour.

The back panel of the iPhone 14 Pro contains the iconic triple-camera setup along with the LIDAR sensor and a flashlight. This design is also corroborated by a recent 91Mobiles report that contained CAD renders of the iPhone 14 Pro. However, it is important to keep in mind that there is a possibility that the dual-punch hole design will only be available on the iPhone 14 Pro and the iPhone 14 Pro Max. The non-Pro models are speculated to feature the same notch like the iPhone 13 series.

iPhone 14 Pro models could feature the new notch design and satellite communication

For the uninitiated, the "notch + pill" design is something that Apple is rumoured to be working on for months. While a lot of users and enthusiasts expected the company to remove the notch from the iPhone 13 series, that did not happen. Now, Apple is expected to use a small camera cutout in a circular shape accompanied by a pill-shaped cutout. However, Ross Young suggests that Apple will incorporate this design on all iPhones in 2023.