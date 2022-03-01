iPhone 14 Pro might come with a bigger camera cut out than expected, check image here

Apple has long been rumoured to feature a smaller notch on its iPhone. With the iPhone 13 series that launched in October last year, there were tons of speculations on the internet about how the Cupertino-based tech giant can swap the large notch with a hole-punch display but that did not happen. Now, a reliable source has come up with new information on the upcoming iPhone's notch size.

According to a YouTube channel called Front Page Tech which sourced a Weibo post, the upcoming iPhone's notch might be bigger than expected. Earlier this year and throughout last year, there were reports and speculations about Apple finally bidding farewell to the large notch on their iPhones and replacing it with a pill-shaped hole to accommodate the front camera tech. However, as seen in the leaked schematics shown in the video, the pill-shaped notch on the iPhone 14 Pro models might be large.

Jon Prosser has independently confirmed the schematics

What is more interesting is that the host of the channel, Jon Prosser has independently affirmed the size of the notch as shown in the Weibo post. For a clear understanding, refer to the image attached below. The solid black notch at the top is what enthusiasts and tipsters have been expecting for the past few months. But the roughly sketched outline on top of it may be the actual size of the notch on the iPhone 14 Pro series.

Image: Front Page Tech YouTube Channel

Altogether, there are two sides to this. The first one is that even at this size, the iPhone 14 Pro's notch is significantly smaller than what Apple customers have seen on models like iPhone 11 and iPhone 13 over the past years. On the other hand, when compared with the single hole-punch cutout on several Android flagships, this seems to be fairly large. Instead of having a single cutout, Apple might implement a dual notch design, albeit smaller, on the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max.

It is worth mentioning that the smaller notch is being anticipated on the Pro series iPhones only. The iPhone 14 Mini (if at all Apple manufactures one this year) and the regular iPhone 14 are expected to ship with the regular size notch found on the iPhone 13 series. The iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max may ship with this smaller notch design. Nevertheless, the world is almost seven months away from seeing the iPhone 14 launch date. Stay tuned for more Apple updates and other tech news.