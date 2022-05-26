IPhone 14 Pro Renders Surface Online; Showcase Various Colours, 'pill-shaped Notch' & More

Ahead of its expected launch later this year, the iPhone 14 Pro has hit the news again. Apparently, a graphic designer has shared some renders of the iPhone 14 Pro based on the information that has already been leaked. The renders showcase the front panel of the smartphone, the side panels, and the triple-rear facing camera system.

Ian Zeibo has released the renders of the iPhone 14 Pro along with known tipster Jon Prosser. At the first glance, the renders appear to be beautiful. They showcase the purported iPhone 14 Pro in elegant colour. Further, the renders also corroborate the previous theories and leaks about Apple including a pill-shaped notch on the front panel. The right panel of the iPhone 14 Pro is seen to have the power button like it's found on the current models.

The left panel of the smartphone contains the alert slider and two-volume rockers. Additionally, it looks like the iPhone 14 Pro will come with a similar finish as the iPhone 13 Pro, with stainless steel for the sides and glass for the back. It can also be seen that the camera bump on the iPhone 14 Pro is significantly bigger than that on the iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max models. The LIDAR sensor retains its place.

This is the iPhone 14 Pro in purple - with @Jon_prosser

See more in the latest FPT episode https://t.co/sOKPnU6U4N pic.twitter.com/AJSIR52ns7 — Ian (@ianzelbo) May 25, 2022

Apple is expected to launch the iPhone 14 later this year. Amidst other leaks, a new report suggests that iPhone 14 will come with a 'high-end' front-facing camera, which will add to the overall cost of the device. As per a post by MacRumors, Apple has chosen LG Innotek to manufacture the iPhone 14's front-facing camera, which could cost as much as three times the original front-facing camera made by a Chinese manufacturer.

The report corroborates a previous leak by known Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo. Kuo mentioned that iPhone 14 could be the first smartphone from the company to come with an auto-focusing feature for the front-facing camera. As per the claim, all the four models in the iPhone 14 series, including the regular iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Max, iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max will feature a high-end front-facing camera.