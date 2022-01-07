IPhone SE 2022 Might Not Come With Bezel-less Design, Expected To Feature Spec Bump

Apple iPhone SE series was first launched in the year 2016 and its second iteration came out in 2020. However, both the iPhone look similar and that is because Apple has maintained the look, feel and overall form factor on the iPhone SE series. In 2020, Apple refreshes the iPhone SE with a new A13 Bionic chipset, giving it the processing power to handle high-quality images and videos and much more. However, the smartphone came with a think bezel on the top and the bottom of the display, which also houses the iconic Touch ID. Will Apple change the device with the iPhone SE 2022? Keep reading to know more.

According to popular Apple analysts and several reports, Apple is believed to launch a new iPhone SE latest this year, called the iPhone SE 2022. Previously, the smartphone was said to launch with a revamped design, removing the large bezels on the top and the bottom of the display. It was speculated that the iPhone SE 2022 will come with an iPhone 12 Mini like design, with the screen extending all the way to the bottom end of the device and the upper edge featuring the notch for accommodating Face ID. However, this speculation seems to be discarded by a new report.

*Update to this tweet!* The iPhone SE with a similar design to the XR/11 with a slightly smaller screen size, has been pushed back to an expected release of 2024. For 2022, Apple will instead release an iPhone SE with 5G, a spec bump, and the same design as the 2020 model. — Dylan (@dylandkt) January 6, 2022

Apple iPhone SE 2022 might feature a spec bump, but the refreshed design seems unlikely

Known Apple analyst and tipster @dylandkt has recently suggested that the refreshed iPhone SE design will be pushed back to 2024. For reference, the iPhone SE 2022 was said to receive the iPhone XR and iPhone 11 like design. However, the tipster says that the iPhone SE 2022 will come with the same old design as the iPhone SE 2020. The design is categorized with a smaller form factor, thick bezels on the top and the bottom of the display and a strong resemblance to the older iPhone 7 and iPhone 8.

Just like Apple refreshed the iPhone SE 2020 with new internals, it may do the same with iPhone SE 2022. This means that the iPhone SE 2022 will come with 5G support, a newer A-series processor such as the A14 or A15, perhaps a refreshed camera sensor and new colours. More details about the iPhone SE 2022 will come out as the launch date of the smartphone nears. Generally, the new Apple iPhone series is launched in the month of September every year.

Image: UNSPLASH