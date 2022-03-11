iPhone SE 3 performs well on Geekbench, performance scores are close to iPhone 13

Apple recently conducted its Peek Performance event where the company showcased a total of four new smartphones. These include the iPad Air (5th Gen), the all-new Mac Studio, Studio Display and the most anticipated iPhone SE 3. The iPhone SE 3 comes with an identical appearance to the original iPhone SE 2020, which itself carries the design of the iPhone 8. However, a recent Geekbench listing suggests that the iPhone SE 3 delivers similar performance as the premium iPhone 13 sold by Apple.

iPhone SE 3 appears on Geekbench with improved performance

The Apple iPhone SE 3 recently appeared on Geekbench after its launch on March 8, 2022. The Geekbench listing shows that the iPhone SE 3 carries the same A15 Bionic processor as found in Apple's latest iPhone 13 series. As mentioned in the listing, the iPhone SE 3 scores 1,695 in the single-core test and 4,021 in the multi-core test on Geekbench. If not more, these scores are similar to that of the iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Mini launched last year.

Image: Geekbench

iPhone SE 3 comes with more RAM

The new iPhone SE 3 comes with 4GB of RAM. For reference, the iPhone SE launched in 2020 came with 3GB of RAM. To make things more interesting, the iPhone 13 launched in 2021 also features 4GB of RAM. Whereas, the iPhone 13 Pro models ship with 6GB of RAM out of the box. This could also be another factor behind iPhone SE 3 showcasing a similar performance result as the iPhone 13 series on the Geekbench test.

The Geekbench scores are an indicator of the sheer performance packed in the iPhone SE 3. However, this also raises some concerns about the battery life of the smartphone. The iPhone SE launched in 2020 also packed a powerful processor but it could not deliver a decent battery life upon regular usage. Although Apple says that it has improved the battery life by up to two hours, more details about the same will surface in the future when reviewers get their hands on the device. Stay tuned for updates on the iPhone SE 3 and more tech news.

Image: UNSPLASH