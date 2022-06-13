iPhone users in dismay as Apple announces the list of unsupported devices for iOS 16

Apple revealed its new iOS 16 at the WWDC 2022 conducted last week. Along with it, the company also revealed the new iPadOS, watchOS and macOS. While the entire tech community is excited to see the new features of iOS 16 and other operating systems, the list of supported devices has left many iPhone, iPad and Apple Watch users dismayed. Keep reading to know more about the list of supported devices for the latest operating system announced by Apple.

Here are the iPhones that won't support iOS 16

Every year with the new iOS, Apple releases a list of supported iPhones. While the list of devices contains all the iPhones that are capable of running the new iOS version, it also reveals the iPhones that will lose support. This year, the list of supported iPhones has left a lot of iPhone users in dismay. Later this year, iPhone models including the iPhone 6s, iPhone 6s Plus, iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus will stop receiving iOS updates. The list of unsupported devices also contains iPhone SE (1st Gen) and iPod touch (7th Gen). It is important to mention that the company was not expected to end support for iPhone 7 this year.

These Macs will not support the latest macOS Ventura update

Along with iOS 16, Apple also revealed the list of supported Macs, which reveals that a total of eight devices won't receive the latest macOS Ventura update. These include the Mac Pro (2013), Mac mini (2014), iMac (2015), MacBook Air (2015), MacBook Pro (2015), MacBook Pro (2016), and MacBook (2016) and MacBook Air (2017). Users who are unsure about which model they have can check the model number of their Mac in the 'About This Mac' section.

Apple Watch 3 to lose software support

Apple also revealed the watchOS 9 at the WWDC 2022. The latest operating system for Apple Watch won't be released for the Apple Watch 3 (all the models in the series). Earlier this year, it was reported that Apple Watch 3 might lose software support from Apple, and that is exactly what has happened. While the Apple Watch 3 is available at a discounted price at several stores across the country, users should go for the Apple Watch SE instead. Last but definitely not least, the iPad mini 4 and iPad Air 2 are the two models that won't get the iPadOS 16 updates.