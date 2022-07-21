IQoo 9T 5G Might Launch In India This Month; Tipster Reveals Price And Release Date

It has been quite some time since rumours about iQoo 9T started to surface on the internet. While readers have already seen the smartphone in renders and exclusive YouTube videos, the price and availability of the smartphone remained a mystery, until now. Including the previous leaks, almost everything about the smartphone is available now, including the specifications, price and release date.

iQoo 9T price and release date (expected)

In collaboration with Pricebaba, Indian tipster Paras Guglani has leaked the release date and price of the iQoo 9T 5G. As per the tipster and the publication, the flagship Android smartphone will be released on July 28, and go on sale from August 2. Further, the iQoo 9T will be sold at Rs. 55,000. The tipster has also learnt that the smartphone will come in Alpha and Legend colour models.

Since the smartphone is said to be powered by Qualcomm's latest chipset, the leaked price makes sense. However, it will be interesting to see how the smartphone performs in the real world as software optimisation plays a key role. In the past, customers have seen some iQoo smartphones take the show by performing better than the other models available in the market. Whether the company targets the smartphones at gamers or releases them as a premium flagship is yet to be known.

iQoo 9T spotted on Amazon

The iQoo 9T was confirmed by an Amazon microsite. Created recently, the microsite teases iQoo 9T and includes a couple of images. However, it does not reveal the exact details or specifications of the smartphone. The microsite only mentions that the iQoo 9T will feature a powerful processor, powerful charging and a powerful camera. The iQoo 9T features a triple rear camera set up in a rectangular island module.

As seen on some smartphones launched in collaboration with BMW Motorsport, the iQoo 9T also has three coloured stripes on its back panel. If rumours are to be believed, the smartphone is said to come with the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset. Furthermore, it is said to feature a 6.78-inch AMOLED display that supports a refresh rate of 120Hz. Last but not least, the iQoo 9T is also said to come with support for 120W fast wired charging.