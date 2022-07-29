iQoo 9T 5G to be available from August 2: Check specifications and price here

iQoo is all set for revealing the iQoo 9T 5G in India on August 2, 2022. The smartphone has already been featured on some of the most popular technology YouTube channels in India. The videos reveal a lot of details about the iQoo 9T 5G, including the display size, refresh rate, camera configuration, chipset and more. Keep reading to know more about the iQoo 9T 5G, its specification and price.

iQoo 9T 5G specifications

The iQoo 9T 5G will come with a 6.78-inch E5 AMOLED display with an FHD+ resolution and support up to 120Hz of refresh rate. The display should also be capable of achieving a peak brightness of 1500 nits. Under the hood, the smartphone will be powered by Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC, the fastest chipset on Android smartphones at the moment. Additionally, the iQoo 9T will also feature the Vivo V1+ imaging chip for better photography.

The back panel of the smartphone houses three sensors including the 50MP primary sensor with optical image stabilisation, a 12MP ultrawide angle sensor and a 12MP portrait sensor. To power through a day of typical usage, the iQoo 9T packs a 4,700 mAh battery that supports 120W fast charging, which makes it one of the fastest charging smartphones on the market. More information about the smartphone should be available as it comes out on August 2, 2022.

iQoo 9T 5G price in India

The iQoo 9T 5G will be available on August 2, 2022, from 12:30 PM IST, via Amazon. While the iQoo 9T 5G (8/128GB) will be priced at Rs. 49,999, the iQoo 9T 5G (12/256GB) will cost Rs. 54,999. Customers will get two colour options, including Alpha and Legend. Those who will purchase the product can also get Rs. 4,000 discount on using ICICI Bank cards, bringing down the effective price of the phone to Rs. 45,999.