IQoo Z6 SE And IQoo 9T Likely To Be Launched In India: Here Is Everything We Know

After launching the much-awaited Neo 6 in India, looks like iQoo is preparing to release other smartphones. As per the latest report, iQoo Z6 SE has been spotted on the company's Indian website. Additionally, the company is also said to be working on a flagship device that would feature Qualcomm's latest and the most powerful chipset, the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC. Keep reading to know more about smartphones.

iQoo Z6 SE India launch likely to take place next month

In collaboration with tipster Paras Guglani, RootMyGalaxy has published a report that states that the iQoo Z6 SE moniker has been spotted in the code of the website. While the smartphone is expected to roll out in the month of August, not much is known about it yet. Additionally, the Vivo-owned company has not made any announcement related to the phone as well.

There is another smartphone that could come out soon and it is called the iQoo 9T. The smartphone is said to launch by this month and recent reports suggest that it will feature the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC. Further, the iQoo 9T may sport a 6.78--inch AMOLED display that supports a refresh rate of 120Hz. If the rumours are to be believed, the device will also support 120W fast wired charging.

IQOO Neo 6 specifications overview

The iQOO Neo 6 comes with a 6.62-inch E4 AMOLED display that supports up to a 120Hz refresh rate. The display has a resolution of 398 pixels per inch, a touch sampling rate of 360Hz and can achieve a peak brightness of 1300 nits. Under the hood, the smartphone is powered by one of the most powerful mobile chipsets by Qualcomm, the Snapdragon 870 SoC, a 5G processor. The chipset comes with A77 architecture, has a maximum clock speed of 3.2GHz and scores over 740K points on the Antutu benchmark.

Out of the box, the device runs on a skin based on Android 12. When it comes to storage, the company provides two models in India - one with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of UFS 3.1 storage and the other with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. On the back panel, the smartphone has three camera sensors - a 64MP primary sensor with optical image stabilisation, an 8MP wide-angle sensor and a 2MP macro sensor. The front panel of the smartphone has a 16MP camera for taking selfies.