Is Samsung Throttling Applications' Performance On Its Smartphones? Read Details

After OnePlus, Samsung has been found to throttle the performance of apps on its smartphones. Recently, it was found out that Samsung is restricting the performance of 10,000 applications as a part of its Game Optimizing Service. As more users became aware of the issue, Samsung's community pages started getting tons of complaints from users as well. Surprisingly, the list of applications that are being throttled by Samsung's smartphones includes non-gaming apps as well.

Twitter user GaryeonHan has recently posted a list of apps that contains about 10,000 names. These applications' performance is being limited on Samsung smartphones through the Game Optimizing Service. While games are a part of the apps that are not being powered to the fullest by Samsung smartphones' processors, other apps like Netflix, Instagram and Microsoft Office apps are also being throttled.

Samsung created an app called GOS and used the app to limit game performance, making the gaming experience worse. However, according to what the Korean community found out today, Samsung confirmed that it has put performance limits on more than 10,000 apps... pic.twitter.com/U58AreZZoo — 한가련 (@GaryeonHan) March 2, 2022

Samsung acknowledges the issue, says an update will roll out soon to fix it

Most recently, Samsung has acknowledged the issue of performance throttling. In a statement to The Verge, a Samsung spokesperson has mentioned that the company values the feedback it has received about its products. The statement also mentions that Samsung will roll out a software update that will allow users to control the performance of games while running them. Additionally, Geekbench has banned all the Galaxy S22, S21, S20 and S10 devices from its platform, alleging the company of benchmark manipulation.

Samsung's smartphones are running benchmark apps with full power

Even more interesting are the proofs of the performance throttling. A YouTuber recently experimented with the different applications by changing the name of a benchmarking app to Genshin Impact (a popular video game). Afterwards, the benchmark results were drastically lower, which indicates that the Game Optimization Service on Samsung's device is recognizing some applications by their name and are limiting system resource allocation to this software to restrict their performance.

On the other hand, the same test reveals that benchmarks are not being throttled. Since benchmark applications are used by tech reviewers all around the world, throttling their performance would affect the reviews of smartphones and hence, the smartphones seem to be performing well in them. However, when it comes to games and other applications, smartphones are limiting performance. It is worth mentioning that limiting performance on a smartphone extends its battery life and helps in managing the internal temperature.

Image: UNSPLASH