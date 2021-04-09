Jio And Disney Plus Hotstar Deal Plans To Bring The IPL To Every Smartphone User's Hands

Reliance Jio is one of the top companies in the Indian market. Jio constantly strives to be the industry leader and break through the telecom market. They have been providing various kinds of attractive offers and deals to their user base, the latest one being the Disney Plus Hotstar deal.

Jio Disney Plus Hotstar deal

Jio is back again with a new deal for its customers. This time around they have taken the IPL to promote their deals and providing Jio Free Data across select plans. The users that are going for these plans have the chance of getting up to 10GB worth of Jio Free Data. Check out which Jio Data Plan is best with this deal for the user below:

INR 401: For this price the user will be receiving 6GB free data along with the 3GB daily allowance, taking the monthly total up to 96GB. Along with that, the users will have access to Disney Hotstar Plus VIP for one year and access to normal Jio apps such as Jio Cinema, Jio TV, and more. The users can also send 100 Free SMS daily and this plan comes with unlimited calling too.

INR 598: For this price, the user would not be receiving any free data, but the users will receive a 2GB daily allowance. Along with that, the users will have access to Disney Hotstar Plus VIP for one year and access to normal Jio apps such as Jio Cinema, Jio TV, and more. The users can also send 100 Free SMS daily and this plan comes with unlimited calling too.

INR 777: For this price the user would receive 5GB of Data for free along with a 1.5GB daily allowance for 84 days. Along with that, the users will have access to Disney Hotstar Plus VIP for one year and access to normal Jio apps such as Jio Cinema, Jio TV, and more. The users can also send 100 Free SMS daily and this plan comes with unlimited calling too.

INR 2,599: For this price, the user would receive 10GB of free data along with a 2GB daily allowance. Along with that, the users will have access to Disney Hotstar Plus VIP for one year and access to normal Jio apps such as Jio Cinema, Jio TV, and more. The users can also send 100 Free SMS daily and this plan comes with unlimited calling too.

All the new Jio Data plans have been designed by keeping IPL in mind. Jio wants its users to be able to watch the match and also have enough data to see all the matches.

Promo Image Source: Screenshot from reliancejio Twitter