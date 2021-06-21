Jio Phone 5G Launch Date, Price, Specifications And Other Details

The world is moving towards quicker and more stable web associations, and gadgets are being delivered with 5G capacities. Internationally, nations are setting up 5G towers to test the association and offer this service to individuals as soon as possible. India is one of the nations that is participating in 5G testing, in association with Jio. Jio is planning to launch a device with 5G capabilities. Numerous people want to learn more about the Jio Phone 5G launch date.

Jio Phone 5G launch Date

Reliance Jio has been testing out 5G connections all over India and is all set to release a 5G mobile phone that can take advantage of this blazing service. Reliance Jio hasn’t officially announced any release date for the device. Many believe that the 5G mobile phone and the Jio 5G services will be released on the 24th June 2021, during the Annual General Meeting of Jio. People will just have to wait till this date to see what Jio has in store for them.

Jio 5G Phone Price

The Jio Phones have always been a part of the price-friendly category. The new Jio Phone 5G is believed to be a part of the same category. No information about the upcoming 5G phone has been released and there have only been speculations about the price point for the upcoming 5G Phone. Jio 5G phone price is believed within the window of INR 2500 and INR 5000. The phone is assumed to feature the Snapdragon 480 5G SoC processor which is the most affordable of the lot. No information about Jio 5G phone booking has been released yet.

5G testing in India by Jio

5G trials are taking place in India at the moment. These 5G trials are being conducted by Jio in India. Ji is using standalone 5G architecture during its testing phase, which will incorporate trials of core and radio networks for peak speed, latency, and data loads. Jio is testing out this feature in Mumbai by has increased the number of 5G testing cities by partnering up with vendors such as Ericsson, Nokia, and Samsung. The 5G testing cities include Mumbai, Delhi, Pune, and Gujarat. 5G testing in other cities will begin soon and shall complete the testing phase in 6 months.

5G Launch Date in India

Many people have been wondering when they will be able to use the blazing 5G connection in India. Tests have confirmed that 5G will be able to provide a download speed of up to 1 GBPS, but when will this speed be available to the users is the question at hand. There are 4 telecom operators that are testing 5G in India at the moment, VI, Airtel, MTNL, and Jio. Out of these 4, Jio will be providing 5G service to India at the earliest. The Jio 5G launch date in India has been set for 24th June 2021, during the Annual General Meeting.

IMAGE: SHUTTERSTOCK.COM