Jio ₹2121 Recharge Plan Introduced: Offers 1.5GB Data Daily, Replaces ₹2020 Plan

Recently, Reliance Jio introduced the Jio 2121 recharge plan while discontinuing their ₹ 2020 recharge plan at the same time. However, the benefits of the plan remain similar to the ₹ 2020 plan that they offered earlier. Here are the details that you must be interested in about the Jio 2121 recharge plan:

Jio 2121 recharge plan announced, replaces the 2020 annual recharge plan

According to reports, Jio made revisions to their annual Jio recharge plan. The annual Jio plans have been through amendments and price hikes from time to time. Earlier the yearly Jio recharge plan used to cost ₹ 1699 for 336 days. However, with the new regulations provided by the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India, the plan witnessed a price rise from ₹ 1699 to ₹ 2020. The latest price hike of the yearly Jio recharge plan has seen a rise of ₹ 101, making the total price ₹ 2121.

The benefits of the Jio 2121 recharge are similar to what Reliance Jio offered with its 1699 plan. For the unversed, the Jio 2121 recharge offers 506GB of Jio 4g data, 100 SMS messages per day and unlimited Jio 4G calling via VoLTE and VoWiFi.

The Jio 2121 recharge subscriber is also eligible for a FUP of 12,000 minutes for Non-Jio calling. Along with the benefits mentioned above, the Jio recharge will also offer unlimited access to all the Jio apps.

The significant difference between the Jio 2121 recharge plan and other annual Jio plans from the past is that the Jio 2121 recharge plan is valid for a period of 331 days, whereas, the Jio 1699 plan had a validity of 336 days, and the Jio 2020 plan was valid for 365 days.

Similar Jio plans with different validity periods

Other Jio plans that offer similar facilities and services to the users include the Jio 4g plans priced at ₹ 199, ₹ 399, and ₹ 555. All of the plans offer 1.5GB data per day, with FUP limits of 1000, 2000, and 3000 minutes respectively. The validity of the Jio plans mentioned above starts from 28 days for the ₹ 199 plan, 56 days for the ₹ 399 plan and 84 days for the ₹ 555 plan.

According to a recent speed-test survey, Jio 4g managed to come out on top in terms of the highest download speed across networks for the month of January 2020. Bharti Airtel and Vodafone-Idea were left far behind in the competition as Jio managed to fair three-times higher speed on an average as compared to its competitors. The speed-test data has been published online on the official TRAI website.

