JioFiber Postpaid Service Launched With Zero Installation Charges

Reliance Jio has launched its postpaid broadband services in India, with zero installation charges and security deposits. The JioFiber postpaid service will be available to subscribe from June 17, with annual and semi-annual plans starting from 30Mbps download and upload speed. Reliance Jio is accepting bookings for the service on its website. Keep reading to know more about JioFiber postpaid service, plans and JioFiber price.

JioFiber Postpaid Plans

Offering symmetrical data plans, JioFiber Postpaid Service would be available from Rs. 2,394 (excluding GST) for 6 months, which translates to Rs. 399 per month. The plan would offer unlimited data at a 30Mbps download and upload cap. The basic annual pack is available at Rs. 4788 (excluding GST) with similar download and upload speeds. There are other plans as well that offer high speed, and subscription to certain OTT platforms as well. Except for the two top-tier plans, all the other plans offer unlimited data. The following listings of JioFiber price would be applicable for all the plans.

JioFiber Postpaid Plans - 6 months (excluding GST)

Rs. 2394 @ 30 Mbps

Rs. 4194 @ 100 Mbps

Rs. 5994 @ 150 Mbps with Amazon Prime, Disney+ Hotstar and 13 other subscriptions

Rs. 8994 @ 300 Mbps with Netflix(basic), Amazon Prime and 14 other subscriptions

Rs. 14994 @ 500 Mbps with Netflix(basic), Amazon Prime and 14 other subscriptions

Rs. 23994 @ 1Gbps with Netflix(basic), Amazon Prime and 14 other subscriptions

Rs. 50994 @ 1Gbps up to 6600 GB per month, with Netflix(basic), Amazon Prime and 14 other subscriptions

JioFiber Postpaid Plans - 12 months (excluding GST)

Rs. 4788 @ 30 Mbps

Rs. 8388 @ 100 Mbps

Rs. 11988 @ 150 Mbps with Amazon Prime, Disney+ Hotstar and 13 other subscriptions

Rs. 17988 @ 300 Mbps with Netflix(basic), Amazon Prime and 14 other subscriptions

Rs. 29988 @ 500 Mbps with Netflix(basic), Amazon Prime and 14 other subscriptions

Rs. 74988 @ 1 Gbps with Netflix(basic), Amazon Prime and 14 other subscriptions

Rs. 101988 @ 1 Gbps up to 6600 Gb per month, with Netflix(basic), Amazon Prime and 14 other subscriptions

Users do not need to pay a security fee for the Wi-Fi router provided and there are no installation charges as well. According to reports, JioFiber postpaid users can also avail of the 4K set-top box at a refundable deposit of Rs. 1,000. As stated above, there are plans that come with a subscription to up to 16 streaming platforms. Additionally, Reliance Jio has also announced that users will get 99.9% uptime.

