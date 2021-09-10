JioPhone Next Could Release Around Diwali Due To Semiconductor Shortages Around The Globe

Jio has been trying to enter the Indian smartphone industry with the launch of 'JioPhone Next'. Developers are aiming to make their smartphones stand out from their competitors with the cost price. According to Jio, JioPhone Next is going to be the cheapest smartphone available in the Indian market. But the release of these pocket-friendly smartphones has now been delayed due to a global chip shortage. This shortage has affected the tech industry the most with production processes of the devices getting hampered. The launch of JioPhone Next was expected to be announced soon, but this delay might just push that announcement and Jio is working on making the phone available by Diwali. Apart from this, a lot of information has also surfaced on the internet about the release of the JioPhone Next. Here is what you need to know:

JioPhone Next release date delayed

A press statement was recently released by Google and Jio which confirmed that the developers have already started testing JioPhone Next with a limited set of users for further refinement of the phone. The company is putting in full efforts to make this phone available for a wider range of customers around the Diwali festive season. This will help the makers to cope up with the global semiconductor shortages. The phone is supposed to run on Android after Jio decided to join hands with Google for this phone. The phone is going to be loaded with an optimised operating system based on Android and Play Store. It is also going to be loaded with features like Google Assistant, automatic read-aloud and language translation, and a smart camera with India-centric filters.

JioPhone Next price in India and features

Other leaks through reports from data miner, Yogesh confirms that Jio is going to load the phone with a 5.5" HD display, 4G VoLTE Dual SIM, 2/3GB RAM, 16/32GB storage eMMC 4.5, Qualcomm Snapdragon 215, Android 11 (Go Edition). The phone will have a 13MP rare camera and an 8MP front camera. Leaks also suggest that a 2,500mAh battery will be added and the phone’s display will support 720x1,440 pixels HD+ resolution. JioPhone Price in India is rumoured to be ₹3,499. This is a bit believable after the announcement made by makers at the 4th Reliance Industries Annual General Meeting (AGM) in June 2021. Reliance Chairman and Managing Director, Mukesh Ambani had released an official statement which said that the JioPhone Next aims to be the most affordable smartphone available out there.

Image: PTI, Pixabay, Reliance Jio/Twitter