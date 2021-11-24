JioPhone Next Is Now Available On Reliance Digital: Check Offers, Specifications And Price

Reliance JioPhone Next has been one of the most hyped entry-level smartphones launched recently. While the smartphone was being sold on a registration basis, it is now available on the Reliance Digital website. Those who wish to purchase the smartphone can log on to the website and order it without registering. Earlier, interested users had to register and wait for a message by the company about the availability of the smartphone at their nearest store.

JioPhone Next price is listed as Rs 7,299 while the smartphone is available on the website for Rs 6,499. Additional offers listed on the Reliance Digital website include up to 10 per cent instant discount on Yes Bank Credit cards and up to 7.5 per cent instant discount on American Express cards. The Reliance JioPhone Next has been developed in collaboration with Google. Features such as on-screen text reading, voice assistant and Google Lens are integrated into the device. Earlier, the smartphone was available at a one-time payment of Rs 1,999 and a processing fee of Rs 501, wherein users had to recharge Jio plans for a certain time.

JioPhone Next specifications

Right out of the box, the Reliance JioPhone Next comes with a 5.45" HD+ screen with multitouch. It is clocked at 60Hz and has a resolution of 720 x 1440 pixels. The front glass on the display is Corning Gorilla Glass 3 with an anti-fingerprint coating. Under the hood, the device comes with Qualcomm Snapdragon QM215, which is a quad-core processor with CPU speeds up to 1.3GHz, which is accompanied by Adreno 308 GPU. The JioPhone Next comes in a single storage option that has 2GB of RAM and 32GB of storage. The smartphone also has a microSD card slot which supports up to 512GB.

The rear camera on the JioPhone Next is a 13MP (f-1/3) shooter along with a LED flash. It also has an 8MP (f-1/4) selfie shooter. The camera application in the smartphone has an HDR mode, Night mode, and Portrait mode. It can record videos in 1080p up to 30 frames per second from both the rear and the front cameras. Perhaps the only smartphone to come with a removable battery in 2021, the JioPhone Next has a 3,500 mAh battery that supports charging at 5V/1.5A. The device supports 4G LTE and has a dual antenna for reception.