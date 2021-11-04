JioPhone Next Launches Today: Check Price, Specifications, Features And More

Reliance JioPhone Next will be available in the market from today, i.e. November 4, 2021. The smartphone runs on Pragati OS, features Qualcomm's Snapdragon QM215 processor and a 13MP rear camera. While interested, customers can purchase the smartphone by paying an upfront price of Rs. 6,499, Jio has launched other financing options as well. By paying Rs. 1,999, a processing fee of Rs. 501, users can get the smartphone and pay for the monthly mobile recharge afterwards based on the plan they choose. Keep reading for JioPhone features and specifications.

Although the device features Dual SIM functionality, one SIM is PLMN locked to Jio, and mobile data is available only on the Jio SIM. The smartphone supports single-band Wi-Fi, comes with a Micro USB port, a 3.5mm headphone/microphone jack and OTG. It also has a few regular sensors such as an accelerometer, light sensor and proximity sensor. The JioPhone Next comes with deep integration of Google Voice Assistant, due to which the smartphone also has automatic read-aloud of screen text language translation.

JioPhone Next specifications

Right out of the box, the Reliance JioPhone Next comes with a 5.45" HD+ screen with multitouch. It is clocked at 60Hz and has a resolution of 720 x 1440 pixels. The front glass on the display is Corning Gorilla Glass 3 with an anti-fingerprint coating. Under the hood, the device comes with Qualcomm Snapdragon QM215, which is a quad-core processor with CPU speeds up to 1.3GHz, which is accompanied by Adreno 308 GPU. The JioPhone Next comes in a single storage option that has 2GB of RAM and 32GB of storage. The smartphone also has a microSD card slot which supports up to 512GB.

The rear camera on the JioPhone Next is a 13MP (f-1/3) shooter along with a LED flash. It also has an 8MP (f-1/4) selfie shooter. The camera application in the smartphone has an HDR mode, Night mode, and Portrait mode. It can record videos in 1080p up to 30 frames per second from both the rear and the front cameras. Perhaps the only smartphone to come with a removable battery in 2021, the JioPhone Next has a 3500 mAh battery that supports charging at 5V/1.5A. The device supports 4G LTE and has a dual antenna for reception.

How to purchase Reliance JioPhone Next?

To get the device, one needs to register on the official website of Jio. Go to the landing page created for the smartphone. Click on 'I am interested' and enter the name and mobile number. Thereafter, an OTP will come to the mobile number to validate. After validating, the website will ask for the address. Once done with registration, interested users will be notified by Jio as and when the smartphone will be available at the nearest Jio Store.

Image: REPUBLIC WORLD