JioPhone Next Pre-order To Start Next Week, Smartphone To Cost Rs 3,499: Reports

The JioPhone Next is a budget-oriented smartphone that has been designed by Jio and Google. The smartphone was announced at Reliance's 44th Annual General Meeting on June 24, 2021. While Reliance promised that the smartphone will be available to purchase from September 10, 2021, onwards, a report suggests that it might be available for pre-order next week. Keep reading to know more about JioPhone Next sale date, and other details.

JioPhone Next pre-order date

According to a report by 91mobiles, JioPhone Next will be available for pre-booking next week. As the JioPhone Next sale date is coming closer, the publication has learnt that Reliance has initiated talks with their retail partners and will provide more information to them in few days. As promised by Reliance during the product presentation at the 44th Annual General Meeting, the JioPhone Next sale date is supposed to be September 10, 2021.

JioPhone Next price

While rumours and speculation regarding the JioPhone Next started pouring at the moment Reliance announced the smartphone, an official price is not available for it yet. Considering the specifications, target market and the presentation made at the Annual General Meeting on June 24, 2021, the JioPhone Next price might be lower than other budget smartphones in the market. The smartphone might be priced less than Rs. 5,000, while rumours suggest that the JioPhone Next price will be Rs. 3,499.

JioPhone Next features

While Reliance has not revealed the specifications of the smartphone, the product presentation had plenty of feature related announcements. The JioPhone Next will come with deep integration of Google Voice Assistant, due to which the smartphone also has automatic read-aloud of screen text language translation. The camera on the smartphone, which is rumoured to be a 13MP shooter, will support augmented reality filters. The smartphone will support multiple Indian regional languages. According to leaks and rumours, the JioPhone Next will come with a Qualcomm QM215 SoC, along with 2 or 3 GB of RAM and either 16 or 32GB of internal storage. The device might run on Android 11 out of the box and will feature a 5.5" HD display.