'JioPhone Next' Sale Begins: Here Are All EMI Plans And How To Get Them At Rs 1999

Reliance has launched the JioPhone Next developed in partnership with Google. The smartphone is priced at Rs. 6,499 and runs on Pragati OS. The smartphone comes with deep integration of Google Voice assistant and hence will allow users to perform most of the tasks with the help of it. While the pricing of the smartphone already keeps it in the affordable segment, Reliance is offering four easy EMI options that can be available by paying an upfront amount. Keep reading to know more about JioPhone next EMI plans.

To get the device, one needs to register on the official website of Jio. Go to the landing page created for the smartphone. Click on 'I am interested' and enter the name and mobile number. Thereafter, an OTP will come to the mobile number to validate. After validating, the website will ask for the address. Once done with registration, interested users will be notified by Jio as and when the smartphone will be available at the nearest Jio Store.

Reliance JioPhone Next EMI Plans

Reliance is providing an easy EMI option for purchasing the new JioPhone Next. As mentioned earlier, those who are interested in purchasing the smartphone have to register on the website. Once Jio sends a confirmation about the availability of JioPhone Next in the nearest retail stores, interested customers can go and purchase the Reliance JioPhone Next by paying Rs. 1,999. Additionally, there is a processing fee of Rs. 501, increasing the total amount to be paid to Rs. 2,500. Thereafter, the user can have to select one of the following EMI options, which will also double as the monthly rental/recharge for the Jio SIM.

Always-on plan - 5GB + 100min/month 18 months for Rs. 350 per month 24 months for Rs. 300 per month

Large plan - 1.5GB/day + Unlimited Voice 18 months for Rs. 500 per month 24 months for Rs. 450 per month

XL plan - 2GB/day + Unlimited Voice 18 months for Rs. 550 per month 24 months for Rs. 500 per month

XXL plan - 2.5GB/day + Unlimited Voice 18 months for Rs. 600 per month 24 months for Rs. 550 per month



JioPhone Next specifications

Right out of the box, the Reliance JioPhone Next comes with a 5.45" HD+ screen with multitouch. It is clocked at 60Hz and has a resolution of 720 x 1440 pixels. The front glass on the display is Corning Gorilla Glass 3 with an anti-fingerprint coating. Under the hood, the device comes with Qualcomm Snapdragon QM215, which is a quad-core processor with CPU speeds up to 1.3GHz, which is accompanied by Adreno 308 GPU. The JioPhone Next comes in a single storage option that has 2GB of RAM and 32GB of storage. The smartphone also has a microSD card slot which supports up to 512GB.

Image: REPUBLIC WORLD