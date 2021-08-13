JioPhone Next Specifications Leaked: Could Be Powered By Android 11 And Qualcomm QM215 SoC

Reliance Jio is now entering the base smartphone market with the release of their JioPhone Next. This is a new entry-level Android smartphone which is created in partnership with Google. JioPhone Next launch has been scheduled to take place in September but a list of features of this phone have leaked online. The users have gotten extremely curious to know more about this JioPhone Next specifications. Here is all the information on the internet about the specifications list of the JioPhone Next. Read more

JioPhone Next specifications

This JioPhone Next leak has been released by Mishaal Rahman, the Editor-in-Chief at XDA Developers. Jio’s partnership with Google might just help them bring in some required features to their budget smartphone.

The phone will run on Android 11 (Go Edition)

Uses a Qualcomm QM215 SoC processor

It will have a 720x1,440 pixels HD+ display

A 13-megapixel single rear camera

The lower variants of this phone will be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon X5 LTE modem

Support Bluetooth v4.2, GPS, up to 1080p video recording, LPDDR3 RAM, and eMMC 4.5 storage.

The phone will also be loaded with a brand new version of the Google Camera Go that has been integrated to work along with Snapchat.

JioPhone Next price in India

Talking about the JioPhone Next price in India, Rahman suggested that the phone might have a $50 price tag which means that the phone could cost under Rs 4,000 in India. Keep in mind that nothing official has been released about the phone price, and these are just speculations from industry experts. Jio has set September 10 as the official release date for this JioPhone Next.

The phone was initially announced at 44th Reliance Industries Annual General Meeting (AGM) which was held in June. Reliance Chairman and Managing Director, Mukesh Ambani had claimed that their JioPhone Next will be the most affordable smartphone in the market. All of this will be confirmed after the JioPhone Next launch which is scheduled to take place on September 10.

(Image Credit: MYSMARTPRICE/TWITTER)