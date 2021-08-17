JioPhone Next Specifications Leaked: Includes Features Like 5.5" HD Display, 13 MP Camera

Reliance Jio plans to enter the smartphone market by introducing their upcoming JioPhone Next to the Indian tech community. The Indian telecommunications company is releasing this entry-level Android smartphone in partnership with Google. Developers have scheduled an event for the launch of this awaited JioPhone in September. A recent Tweet from popular tech leaker, Yogesh has released a list of JioPhone Next specifications. This has been picked up by the tech geeks and they are curious to know more about this upcoming pocket-friendly smartphone. Here is all the information on the internet about the specifications list of the JioPhone Next. Read more

JioPhone Next specification leaks

𝗝𝗶𝗼𝗣𝗵𝗼𝗻𝗲 𝗡𝗲𝘅𝘁



•5.5" HD display

•4G VoLTE Dual SIM

•2/3GB RAM

•16/32GB storage eMMC 4.5

•Qualcomm Snapdragon 215

•Android 11 (Go Edition)

•Rear camera: 13MP

•Front camera: 8MP

•2,500mAh battery



Launch next month, estimated price ₹3,499 — 𓆩Yogesh𓆪 (@heyitsyogesh) August 17, 2021

Yogesh is a popular personality in the Indian tech community. He is known for releasing a lot of information about the upcoming smartphones in the Indian market. His recent Tweet about the JioPhone confirms that the phone is going to be loaded with some exciting features. The JioPhone specifications list included a 5.5" HD display, VoLTE Dual SIM, 2/3GB RAM, 16/32GB storage eMMC 4.5, Qualcomm Snapdragon 215, Android 11 (Go Edition). 13MP rare camera, 8MP front camera 2,500mAh battery. Other popular leaks going around in the community claim that the phone is going to have a 720x1,440 pixels HD+ display.

JioPhone Next Price and release date leaks

Yogesh’s leaks suggest that the JioPhone Next estimated price could be set as ₹3,499. A similar leak from Mishaal Rahman, the Editor-in-Chief at XDA Developers was also released. It claims that the phone will be priced under $50 which is basically under ₹4000. Reliance initially announced this phone at the 44th Reliance Industries Annual General Meeting (AGM) in June 2021. Reliance Chairman and Managing Director, Mukesh Ambani said that this upcoming JioPhone Next aims to be the most affordable smartphone in the market. Currently, the Indian smartphone's lowest costing 4G phone is iTel A53 Pro. The phone is only available with a 4G option and is being sold for ₹4,999. Thus the users can expect the price of JioPhone Next to be less than iTel A53 Pro. A new launch for introducing this new smartphone has been scheduled by Relianceto take place on September 10. More information about the phone will be revealed during this event.