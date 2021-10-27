JioPhone Next Will Have A Massive Impact Over The Next 3-5 Years, Says Sundar Pichai

Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai on Tuesday, October 26, said that the upcoming launch of JioPhone Next will be a major impact in the country. Co-developed by Google India with Reliance, Pichai said that the phone will have a massive effect over a three-five year time frame. The phone has been termed as a "version of digital transformation". The smartphone was announced at Reliance's 44th Annual General Meeting on June 24, 2021 and is set to launch on Diwali, which falls on November 4.

Billed as the world's most affordable smartphone, the JioPhone Next features capabilities that target the common man’s taste in smartphones. The phone which hosts features like automatic read-aloud of screen text, language translation, smart camera with augmented reality filters, and voice assistant among others, is being looked as the ‘next big thing’ in the Indian market.

Speaking at the company's earnings conference call on October 26, Pichai said, "People are looking for access and there's definitely been a wave of people who have adopted smartphones. So, we see the demand for people looking to shift from feature phones to smartphones." Further pushing the highly anticipated phone, Pichai said that the partnership with Reliance Jio is exciting for him and his company.

"What excites me about the upcoming partnership with Jio in building a phone is really investing beyond just English and getting languages and getting the local needs right for people and doing it in a way that many more people can take advantage of a smartphone" Pichai said during the earnings conference call, as reported by Indo-Asian News Service. He further said that the company will focus more on the Indian market in the coming years. In July last year, Pichai had announced plans to invest $10 billion in India over the next 5-7 years as part of India Digitisation fund, focussing on areas crucial to the country's efforts in digitisation.

JioPhone Next release date

JioPhone Next is all set to roll out before Diwali, which falls on November 4. The phone was initially announced to launch by September 10. However, the company later decided on a wider rollout during the festive season. The phone, which is meant to serve as an upgrade for people using mobile phones with keypads, is expected to have a big impact on the Indian market.

Image: AP/ JIO