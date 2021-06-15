Karbonn X21: A Complete Guide To Its Specs, Price In India & More Key Details

Karbonn mobiles have been in the Indian smartphone market for over a decade. Their latest smartphone model is the Karbonn X21. The company was founded in 2009 and since then, it has grown smoothly and created a brand name for itself in the market. If you are looking for a quality smartphone that is priced affordably and feature-rich, then this is your best bet! In this post, we are going to have a closer look at the complete details of the Karbonn X21 model, its release date, price in India, specs of this smartphone, and more.

The complete details of the Karbonn X21 model

In the upcoming sections, we will give you all the details you need to know about the Karbonn smartphone, its release date and the price range of Karbonn X21 in India. Read it carefully and note it down because this information will aid you to make an informed decision. The Karbonn X21 smartphone is designed attractively and it looks sturdy. This smartphone operates with Android version 10 and it is equipped with a high-quality 6.1-inch display. The primary camera of X21 is 8MP and it comes with a 5 MP front camera. Both cameras are equipped with a dedicated flash lens. It has a 3000 mAh battery capacity and the non-removable micro USB port is an added advantage. Also, the battery is non-removable in nature as well. The amazing thing with the Karbonn X21 is that it has 16 GB of internal memory and it can be expandable up to 128 GB. It features only an entry-level Unisoc processor, this smartphone performs significantly higher than the actual processor capacity. It is available in 2 colour variants. In the next section, we will have a look at the key specs of the Karbonn X21.

Key specifications of the Karbonn X21 smartphone

RAM capacity, 2GB

Processor, Unisoc

Rear camera, 8MP

Front camera, 5MP

Battery capacity of Karbonn X21, 3000 mAh

Length of the display, 6.1 inches

Operating system of this smartphone, android version 10

Display type, LCD display

Flashlight available? Yes

Battery removable? No

Duel SIM available? Yes

Supports Indian network bands? Yes, supports 2, 3, and 4G Indian bands

Wi-Fi connectivity available? Yes

Karbonn X21 release date in India

Karbonn X21 is expected to release on July 9, 2021

Please note that this is an unofficial date and no official statement has been released by its developer, Karbonn mobiles India regarding the release date of this model

Karbonn X21 price in India

The price of Karbonn X21 is expected to be around Rs 5499

IMAGE: KARBONN INDIA TWITTER